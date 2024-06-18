Android 15 beta 3 is here, bringing us to the Platform Stability milestone

TL;DR Today, Google is launching Android 15 beta 3 for supported Pixel devices.

This release brings Android 15 to the important Platform Stability milestone.

There will not be many new features in Android 15 starting today, so early adopters should jump in now.

Since February, we’ve been covering Google’s early releases of Android 15. For most of these releases, we’ve told you not to install them unless you’re prepared to deal with a ton of bugs, crashes, and other problems. Today, though, Google is releasing the first version of Android 15 that we can confidently say you should install — assuming you are still OK with being an early adopter and dealing with the problems that will entail.

Today’s launch of Android 15 beta 3 brings the operating system to a significant milestone known as Platform Stability. This means that Android 15 is ready to go — Google has launched all the new features and major changes coming with the newest version of the operating system. Going forward, all Google will be focused on is ironing out the kinks.

To be clear, there will still be bugs. But since Google will be wholly focused on fixing them and not also trying to incorporate new features, Android 15 should be stable enough for daily use, albeit with some minor issues here and there.

Android 15 beta 3 does incorporate one new feature, which is single-step passkey support. Essentially, this allows developers to easily incorporate biometric security (fingerprint or, on supported devices, Face Unlock) for signing into their apps. Google explained this already at Google I/O 2024, but now it’s fully incorporated in Android 15.

Over the next few days, we’ll also learn a lot more about “secret” features of Android 15, i.e., things Google didn’t explicitly tell us about. For example, we now know that Android 15 will automatically delete saved fingerprints and facial recognition data and ask you to re-do it if it finds you’re having problems using them, which is something we didn’t know about until we went digging. Expect more information like that to come soon!

In the meantime, if you’re ready to dive in and own a supported Pixel device, here’s how to install Android 15 right now.

