Android 15's Theft Detection Lock is overreacting, users say

TL;DR Android 15’s Theft Detection Lock is misfiring for some users.

The feature is activating on its own, locking users out of their devices.

The very core of how the feature works may be to blame for the glitch.

Android 15’s Theft Detection Lock has been raising some eyebrows lately. Reports are emerging that the feature frequently activates on its own even though no theft has occurred.

Launched as a part of Google’s broader effort to enhance security with Android 15, the Theft Detection Lock uses AI and some other parameters to detect if a phone is forcefully taken from its user. If someone snatches the device and flees — whether on foot, by bicycle, or in a vehicle — the system automatically locks the phone. Theft Detection Lock is also triggered when a device goes offline, something thieves commonly do to prevent tracking.

However, users on Reddit are reporting that the feature appears to be a bit too eager these days. Several people have described scenarios in which their phones locked unexpectedly, even though the devices were in their possession.

“It’s happened to me when I ran out of work,” one user shared.

“I was sitting on the bus when the auto theft detect triggered and locked my phone,” another user wrote.

One individual described jogging across the street and being surprised when their phone locked mid-run, only to receive a theft notification moments later. “I was relieved and impressed,” they said, noting that while the system works, it may be a little too sensitive.

Theft Detection Lock primarily relies on a phone's accelerometer to sense sudden movements.

At Android Authority, we had to simulate multiple theft attempts during early tests before the Theft Detection Lock was activated on our test device. This suggests Google may have increased the sensitivity of the detection algorithm since launch.

Google previously told us that Theft Detection Lock primarily relies on a phone’s accelerometer to sense sudden movements or changes in direction, which could explain the false triggers during activities like running or commuting.

Despite the glitches, most users don’t seem overly frustrated. Still, unexpected lockouts don’t look great, and Google should work on refining the feature to make it more reliable.

