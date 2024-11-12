Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 is ready to install on your Pixel phone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 arrived earlier today as a Generic System Image.

Builds are now out for Pixel devices, from the Pixel 6 up to present.

Installing one will register your device with the Beta for Pixel program.

Android development has really kicked into high gear lately, with Android 16 due to make its debut sooner than any of us would have expected. Long before it gets here, though, Google still has a lot of work left to do on Android 15, and those further developments are set to arrive by way of Pixel Drop releases. We get our first taste of those through Google’s QPR beta program, and the company’s very latest build is on its way out to Pixel smartphones today.

The first sign of Android 15’s QPR2 Beta 1 release emerged earlier today, as Google made available the Generic System Image (GSI). That allowed Android’s most eager enthusiasts (like Android Authority contributor Mishaal Rahman) to get an early look at the software, and being able to confirm changes like the new customizable Modes system and unexpected arrival of the Linux Terminal app. But the vast majority of QPR testers aren’t going the GSI route, and instead wait for Google to make updates available via its Beta for Pixel program. It’s been a couple hours, but now those are finally available, too.

How to install Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 on your Pixel Probably the easiest way to get access is to enroll in Google’s beta program, but when you don’t want to wait a minute longer than you have to, sometimes going manual is just what the doctor ordered. If that’s the case, here are your factory images and OTA downloads for supported Pixel devices:

Pixel 6 — OTA, Factory

Pixel 6 Pro — OTA, Factory

Pixel 6a — OTA, Factory

Pixel 7 — OTA, Factory

Pixel 7 Pro — OTA, Factory

Pixel 7a — OTA, Factory

Pixel Tablet — OTA, Factory Pixel Fold — OTA, Factory

Pixel 8 — OTA, Factory

Pixel 8 Pro — OTA, Factory

Pixel 8a — OTA, Factory

Pixel 9 — OTA, Factory

Pixel 9 Pro — OTA, Factory

Pixel 9 Pro XL — OTA, Factory

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — OTA, Factory

We’re continuing our hunt for more new features and changes Google’s making in this latest Android release, and once you get it installed for yourself, we invite you to start exploring, too. See anything worth sharing? Let us know about it in the comments.

