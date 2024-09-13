Android 15's latest QPR beta makes your Pixel Tablet more of a desktop than ever before

TL;DR Android 15 QPR 1 Beta 2 has added desktop windowing to the Pixel Tablet, preparing for an eventual rollout to the Android platform in the future.

Desktop windowing allows users to run multiple apps simultaneously and resize app windows, just like on conventional desktops.

This is currently available as a developer option for developers to test their app with this new user experience format.

Android 15 QPR 1 Beta 2 is now available for supported Pixel devices. It brings one massive change to the Android platform: desktop windowing. We’ve talked about this before, but now Google is officially introducing desktop windowing to Android tablets and advising developers on the best practices for their apps to adapt to this new UX.

Google’s blog post doesn’t focus on when desktop windowing will roll out to the Android platform. However, it formally announces that freeform windowing is being enhanced for tablet users. Android tablet enthusiasts will now be able to run multiple apps simultaneously and resize windows on the fly, bringing the freeform window implementation to par with solutions like Samsung Dex.

As mentioned, desktop windowing allows users to run multiple apps simultaneously and resize app windows, just like we’re used to doing on conventional desktops. Google has fixed the taskbar’s position to the bottom of the screen, and it can show running apps and apps pinned by the user. There is also a new header bar now, which houses window controls.

Invoking desktop windowing on Android tablets will be easy. All apps will open in full-screen mode by default, but you can press and hold the window handle/pill in the status bar and drag it anywhere to pop out the UI into its own window. Once an app is windowed and you are in desktop space, all future apps will be launched as desktop windows until you exit all desktop windows.

There are other alternate ways to invoke desktop windowing, too: Invoke it from the menu below the window handle when you tap/click on it.

Invoke it using a keyboard shortcut: (Windows/Command/Search) button + Ctrl + Down. You can exit desktop windowing by individually closing all windows or dragging the window handle back to the top of the screen. You can also use the keyboard shortcut: (Windows/Command/Search) button + H to run apps as full screen again.

The rest of Google’s blog post describes some recommended practices for app developers to adapt their apps to this new user experience. Developers should use adaptive layouts in their apps and look to support multitasking features like drag-and-drop to share content between apps. They should also consider whether they should support launching multiple app instances, such as for browsers.

Desktop windowing is available on the Pixel Tablet running Android 15 QPR 1 Beta 2 before it is released to AOSP more broadly (likely with Android 16). You will need to select the option in Settings > Developer options > Enable freeform windows.

Have you tried out desktop windowing on the Pixel Tablet on Android 15 QPR 1 Beta 2 yet? If so, how was your experience? Let us know in the comments below!

