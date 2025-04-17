PSA: Retroid Pocket Classic buyers in the US may need to change orders urgently

Retroid

TL;DR Retroid has begun shipping the Pocket Classic handheld after months of preorder anticipation.

Retroid has announced that US orders in Teal, Kiwi, and Berry colors will face indefinite delays due to the upcoming cessation of shipments from China.

Affected US buyers have been urged to change their orders as soon as possible.

After months of teasers, previews, and preorder buzz, the Retroid Pocket Classic is finally making its way into customers’ hands. However, some US buyers risk not receiving their handheld for the foreseeable future.

In an announcement on Discord, subsequently shared on Reddit, Retroid confirmed that shipments of its retro handheld have begun. However, American customers who ordered the Teal, Kiwi, or Berry variants will face indefinite delays due to shipping issues. The announcement explains that US shipping agents will not be accepting inbound shipments from China after April 25, and the subsequent flood of emergency shipping is the reason behind the delays on these particular units, which will now miss that deadline.

While Retroid didn’t cite the broader reason for the shipping issues, it’s almost certainly a knock-on effect of the renewed US tariffs on Chinese electronics. If you’re among those waiting on one of the delayed US models, Retroid strongly advises you to change your order to one of the unaffected colorways as soon as possible, offering customer service contact details in the screenshot above.

Despite the more modern Flip 2 on the horizon, the Retroid Pocket Classic has maintained strong interest among retro gaming enthusiasts. Its nostalgic design, AMOLED display, and capable Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 chipset contribute to its appeal. The device has generated significant buzz and has drawn huge demand at the pre-order stage.

While this is bad news for some US buyers, customers in other regions or those who chose different colors can expect their orders to arrive soon.

