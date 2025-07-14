This might be the next must-buy Android gaming handheld, and it's not a Retroid

TL;DR The ANBERNIC RG 477M is an upcoming handheld with a compact form-factor.

If naming conventions hold true, it has a 4.7-inch panel and a Dimensity 8300 chipset.

No release dates or pricing have been announced yet.

One of the main reasons to buy an Android gaming handheld over a Linux-based one is increased power for PS2 emulation and above. Until recently, only Retroid and a few others offered devices powerful enough for reliable PS2 emulation, but the latest device announced by ANBERNIC might be an even better buy.

Announced via the video seen above, the ANBERNIC RG 477M is set to offer some serious power in a pocketable form factor. While no specs are mentioned in the video, we can deduce several things based on previous naming conventions.

The RG 477M will offer the right screen and specs for killer PS2 emulation.

The first two digits of the name imply it will have a 4.7-inch display, and the aspect ratio show in the video all but confirms it will be the same 4:3 120hz LCD display found in the RG Slide. In our review, we found that display to be a real highlight of the device, so it’s good to see ANBERNIC using it in more traditional handhelds.

The final digit in the name implies that it will have a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, similar to the RG 557. That’s a lot more power than the Unisoc T820 found in the RG Slide, and it should be more than powerful enough for stable PS2 and GameCube emulation.

The M at the end indicates it has a metal body, which should add a more premium feel than the plastic used in most handhelds. Apart from that, it has in-line shoulder buttons at the top, with symmetrical sticks on the bottom. That should make it versatile enough for a wide variety of retro consoles, but still slim enough to fit in a pocket or go-bag.

There’s still no word on how much the RG 477M will cost or when it will be available to purchase. ANBERNIC typically begins teasing devices a few weeks before they’re available, but expect a consistent drip feed of new info in the coming weeks.

