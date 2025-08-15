Deal: Save a whopping $800 on the Ampace Andes 1500 Power Station

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station has become my go-to battery solution for most of my needs. Mainly because it is both portable and powerful enough to run all my electronics. Needless to say, I would recommend it, especially at today’s heavily discounted price. You can get it at a massive $800 discount, bringing the price down to a very amicable $599. Buy the Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station for just $599 ($800 off)

This offer is available on Amazon, but the item is shipped and sold directly by Ampace.

The Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station is very special because it strikes the perfect balance between power and portability. Sure, there are much more powerful ones, but those are huge (and much more expensive). There are also more portable ones, but smaller units usually can’t run more power-hungry electronics. You can see some comparisons here.

Let’s dig into the details so you can understand what I mean. For starters, this power station features a pretty hefty 1,462Wh battery capacity. To give you a better idea of what this means, it’s enough to charge an average smartphone about 98 times. Of course, I’ve never tried to test charging my phone that many times, but I can tell you it is quite a bit of juice. I’ve used it to charge all my electronics. For example, I often use it to power my outdoor TV, and it can do so for over five hours.

Because it has a max output of 2,400W (with support for 3,600W surges), I can also use it to run higher-power electronics like my kettle, microwave, or air fryer. It works like a charm. Of course, it can also work as a backup if you want to use it during outages to keep your fridge alive.

It can also charge pretty fast, by the way. If you go into the app and turn on A-Boost charging, it can recharge at up to 1,800W using an AC outlet, which will recharge the battery completely in under an hour. If you leave A-Boost disabled, charging speeds will be about 800-1,000W. It also supports as much as 600W of solar input, which will be great for outdoor activities. If the sun insists on hiding, you can also use your car socket to charge at 96W.

In terms of ports, you get a pretty good variety here. It comes with two USB-C ports, four USB-A connections, two DC plugs, a car socket, and four AC outlets.

Another area where the Ampace Andes 1500 excels is in its design and build quality. It is surprisingly solid and made to operate in extreme temperatures. Ampace claims it can continue working at temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit. This is great because it snows where I live.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The unit measures 17.2 x 7.7 x 13.2in and weighs 36.8 lbs. It’s not exactly tiny or super light, but it will be pretty easy to carry for short periods. I can take it to my car’s trunk without breaking a sweat, for example, and it’s also easy to take it from my car’s trunk to the camping site or picnic area. Carry it for more than about 10 minutes, though, and you’ll start feeling it.

At $599, this is actually an excellent battery for your adventures. It can run almost all electronics, and it could even become a great lifesaver during an outage. Go get yours while it’s on sale! $800 discounts don’t come often, and we doubt it will last much longer.

Follow