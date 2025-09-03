The Ampace Andes 1500 Power Station falls to its record-low price

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I don’t like to post deals of the same product two deals in a row, but this one is kind of too good to ignore. Just yesterday, I posted an Ampace Andes 1500 sale, but today it got even better. The power station is at a record-low price of $499, saving you an impressive $900! Buy the Ampace Andes 1500 Power Station for just $499 ($900 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” We’re not sure how long the deal will last. Also, it is an automatic discount, so all you have to do is add it to your cart and check out.

As I have mentioned in the past, the Ampace Andes 1500 is actually my most used power station (and I have a bunch). This is because it offers both convenience and power. While it can run high-power electronics, it is also pretty portable. It’s the perfect power station for a picnic, a quick camping trip, or even running electronics in my backyard.

Of course, there are more powerful options, as well as more portable ones. The thing is, the more powerful ones are usually huge and heavy, while the more portable ones are usually mainly for small appliances and mobile technology. The Ampace Andes 1500 is kind of a jack of all trades, and at just $499, it is also a fantastic deal.

It comes with a 1,462Wh battery, which is pretty sizeable. It can charge a smartphone about 98 times. I also commonly use it to power my outdoor TV, and it can do so for about five hours. It can do much more than this, though. I have used it to run kettles, my air fryer, a fridge, a microwave oven, and more. I have also been able to run my small fridge for about a whole day with this.

You’ll get a max output of 2,400W, with support for 3,600W peaks. Very few electronics use more than that. Things like microwaves, air fryers, and kettles are usually among the most power-hungry electronics in a typical home, and those range between about 1,000W and 2,000W. It could even run smaller air conditioners!

It’s also nice that it has really nice recharging options. Using a standard AC outlet, it can recharge in as little as one hour if you enable A-Boost in the app. This will intake 1,800W. It also supports up to 600W of solar panel input, for those camping days with no outlets in sight. If you start running out of options, you can use a car socket to charge it, albeit at a slower 96W rate.

The selection of ports is pretty nice, considering the size. It has two 100W USB-C ports, four 18W USB-A connections, a car socket, two DC plugs, and four AC outlets.

I also found it very well-built, and it feels excellent. Talking about construction, this was designed to handle extreme temperatures ranging between -4 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit. It will work in the snow or in scorching heat.

Of course, one of the main highlights is portability. Let me be the first to tell you it isn’t exactly tiny! The unit measures 17.2 x 7.7 x 13.2in and weighs 36.8lbs. To put things into perspective, I can easily carry it with one hand, to and from the car, or take it on a quick walk around the campsite. I will really start feeling the weight after carrying it for about 10 minutes. That said, the portability is impressive considering everything it packs.

Now, this is a deal you really can’t miss if you’re looking for a good power station. Go get it before the sale goes away! It’s an all-time low price we’ve only seen once in the past, and for a very short period.

