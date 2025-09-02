The Ampace Andes 1500 is $800 off, and it is my go-to power station!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I’ve tested a bunch of power stations, and still have most of them at home. There is one that gets the most use, though; it’s the Ampace Andes 1500, and it’s currently on sale. You can save $800 on it, lowering the price to just $599. Buy the Ampace Andes 1500 for just $599 ($800 off)

As already mentioned, the Ampace Andes 1500 is the power station I actually use the most. This is because it is powerful enough to run all my electronics and portable enough to carry around. If I need something for a picnic, I take the Ampace Andes 1500, for example. I also take it to my yard to use my outdoor TV and use it for quicker camping trips.

Of course, there are many more powerful options, but those tend to be huge and very heavy. There are also more portable ones, but they are usually underpowered. The Ampace Andes 1500 falls right in the middle. We actually compared this power station with both larger and smaller ones.

You get a 1,462Wh battery in here, which is enough to charge a smartphone about 98 times. You definitely won’t be getting this just to charge your handset, though. It can also run much more power-hungry electronics like kettles, electric stoves, fridges, TVs, and more. This is because it has a high output of 2,400W (with support for 3,600W surges).

To better understand what it can handle, I can run my outdoor TV for about five hours, and it runs at about 200W. Something like a kettle will kill it in an hour or less, but you usually only use those for a few minutes at a time. Because it has a high output, it also works great as a home backup power solution during outages. It can run my mini fridge for about a whole day!

It’s also nice that you can charge it pretty fast in a pinch. If you enable A-Boost in the app, it can recharge at up to 1,800W. This takes it from zero to full in about an hour! You can also use as much as 600W of solar panel input, if you are out there far from an outlet. Or you can also use your car socket to charge at up to 96W.

Considering its size, it comes with a pretty nice selection of ports. You get two USB-C ports that can reach 100W. There are four USB-A 18W ports, too, as well as a car socket, two DC plugs, and four AC outlets.

Aside from being very capable and helpful, the Ampace Andes 1500 is also very well built. It feels solid. And it can handle plenty of torture. It was made to work in temperatures ranging between -4 degrees and 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether it’s snowing or scorching hot, your electronics will stay powered.

One of its highlights is its portability, but don’t expect it to be tiny or super-light. The unit measures 17.2 x 7.7 x 13.2in and weighs 36.8 lbs. I’ll really start feeling it after carrying it for more than about 10 minutes. That said, it’s surprising that it’s so powerful, but I can easily carry it to and from my car or lug it around a campsite with a single hand.

At $599, this is not exactly the lowest price we’ve seen the Ampace Andes 1500 go for. The record-low price currently stands at $499, but that happened only once and for a very short period. This is the second-best price, which is still very good!

