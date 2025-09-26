Amazon slips up and accidentally reveals when Vega TV OS will launch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon accidentally confirmed that Vega TV OS is launching in 2025.

References to the launch were found in a job listing.

The company could make an official announcement next week.

It’s not much of a secret at this point that Amazon has been working on a new Linux-based operating system called Vega. The company is aiming to replace Android with this new OS on many of its products. However, a recent leak about an Amazon-made high-end tablet with the full Android experience raised some questions about Vega’s future. It appears that future is no longer in doubt after a recently published job listing.

Despite the report from August, it looks like Amazon is moving ahead with its plans for Vega. The e-commerce giant recently posted a job listing, looking for a software development manager. Spotted by Janko Roettgers of Lowpass, that job ad contained references to the new operating system. Notably, it mentions that Vega TV OS is coming in 2025.

Before Amazon updated the listing to remove references to Vega, the job ad read: You will lead a team of engineers for the Prime Video (PV) Fire TV team, with full responsibility for the Vega OS experience. The team is responsible for the dedicated Prime Video app on Vega OS, as well as all PV experiences on the Vega Launcher. With the app launching in 2025, you will get to shape the future of this product as well as the culture of the team.

Amazon has a fall event scheduled for the end of this month, on September 30. The company released some teaser imagery for the show, which appeared to include hints at Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV hardware. According to Roettgers’ sources, an official announcement could happen at this event.

