Amazon could shake up the tablet market with a higher-end model running real Android

Amazon

TL;DR Amazon is reportedly working on a higher-end Android tablet codenamed Kittyhawk.

Sources claim that the company is tossing around the idea of a $400 price tag.

It’s said there are still plans to launch some lower-priced tablets that run on Vega OS, but its full slate will eventually be powered by a version of Android.

Many of Amazon’s products use a forked version of Android called Fire OS. However, the company has long been trying to separate its products from Google’s operating system by developing a Linux-based OS known as Vega. While it seemed that Amazon would eventually ditch Android, a new report suggests the opposite.

According to Reuters, Amazon is working on a new higher-end tablet codenamed Kittyhawk. Given that the online retail giant tends to try to undercut competition by offering cheaper hardware, this comes as a bit of a surprise. What’s more surprising is that this tablet will reportedly use the open source version of Android instead of Fire OS or Vega OS.

There are no details on the specifications or the features. However, six sources close to the matter tell the outlet that Kittyhawk could be ready for release as soon as next year. At the same time, those sources also warn that the project could be delayed or canceled due to financial reasons or other concerns.

As mentioned before, Kittyhawk is expected to be a higher-end tablet. One source says Amazon is discussing a price point of $400. That would almost double the price of its current higher-end model, the Fire Max 11 ($230). However, that price tag would still be lower than the starting launch price for Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE ($450).

You may be wondering what this means for the company’s Vega OS and Fire OS ambitions. It looks like Amazon may not be ready to throw in the towel just yet. Reuters mentions that the online retail giant still plans to release a few lower-priced Vega OS tablets. But it’s reported that Amazon’s full slate of tablets will eventually be powered by a version of Android.

While this may be the case for the company’s tablets, it’s unclear how Amazon’s change of heart will affect its other hardware. We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.

