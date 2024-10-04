Deal: Amazon Smart Thermostat is 30% off, and some of you can get it even cheaper!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Smart thermostats are usually pricey, but their biggest selling point is that they pretty much pay for themselves in long-term savings. That said, you can also wait for the right deals to save even more and get your ROI faster. Right now, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is 30% off, slashing the $80 price down to $56.

Additionally, depending on your energy provider, you might save even more. More on this at the end of the article. Buy the Amazon Smart Thermostat for only $56

This discount is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.”

If you’ve been looking to make your home smart, this is an important addition that might actually save you money in the long run. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is connected and can automate your air conditioner. For example, the thermostat will know when you are away and reduce electricity consumption. It can also adapt temperature control when you are sleeping, for example.

The design is very simple; it’s a clean white square, so it will look perfect anywhere. Integrated lights can also display the temperature, and there are two arrows for manual controls. For further management, you can use the Alexa app, or any Amazon Echo Alexa speaker. By the way, Amazon Echo speakers are heavily discounted right now, too. Some of these even have temperature sensors, which the Amazon Smart Thermostat can connect to, to check each room’s temperature.

This is likely part of Amazon’s early deals for the Prime Big Deal Days event, coming up on October 8-9. The thing here is that this event is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. Today’s early deal is available to everyone. If you don’t have a Prime plan, you might want to get this thermostat now.

How to save even more! If you’re working with the right energy provider, you can take advantage of a really cool extra level of savings. Amazon has teamed up with energy companies across the US to provide rebates to customers who buy certain energy-saving products, including smart thermostats. The full list of participating companies is here.

For example, on the buy page, I get the option to get a $75 rebate from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. This means I could actually turn a profit on the Amazon Smart Thermostat, which is $56 right now! The rebate comes in the form of a prepaid Visa card, so it’s easy to use, too.

You’ll get more info on available energy provider rebates from the buy page, as well as instructions for redeeming them. Make sure to keep an eye open for these details!

