Turn any appliance into a smart device for just $13 with the Amazon Smart Plug

Making your home smart can be a bit of a quest, with so many options for lights, switches, smart speakers, and more. You don’t need to replace all your electronics, though. Smart switches allow you to turn anything on or off using a smart device, such as your smartphone or a smart speaker. The Amazon Smart Plug is a great option, and right now, you can save 48% on it. It will cost you only $13! Get an Amazon Smart Plug for just $13

This offer is available from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal.” We’re not sure when the price will return to normal.

What makes the Amazon Smart Plug so special is its simplicity. There is no need for additional manufacturer apps or complex setups. Being an Amazon product, it works directly with Alexa. You can use the Alexa app to set it up and control it, or simply control it using your Alexa smart speaker. By the way, many Amazon Echo speakers are on sale, too, so you might want to get one of those now, too.

Once configured, it works as an intermediary between your wall outlet and any appliance. It can block or provide energy to any lamp, fan, or anything that plugs into your outlets. It essentially replaces a switch. You can also use the Alexa app to set schedules, or even program routines. It helps that it’s small and completely white, so it won’t really stick out anywhere.

Do you want in on this sale? Go ahead and sign up for this offer soon, before the deal ends. This looks like an early deal from the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, which is scheduled for October 8-9. The thing about this sale is that it is exclusive to Prime members, but today’s deal is available to everyone. You might want to get yours before then.

