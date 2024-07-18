Amazon

Amazon Prime Day came in like a storm this year, with plenty of good deals that offered some serious savings. Whether it was smart home products, smartphones, or headphones, there was something there for all gadget lovers to get in on. But as quickly as it rolled in, Prime Day is now over and so are the deals.

With so many deals available at the same time, Prime Day can be a dangerous time of the year for your wallet. For those who have the discipline to wait for a discount and not buy products as soon as they launch, this is also the best time to finally purchase the devices you’ve been waiting for. So there’s something we want to ask you about the purchases you made.

How much did you spend on Prime Day this year? Was there only one discount that spoke to you, or did you end up ordering multiple items? Did you ignore the deals in favor of saving your money? Let us know in the poll down below! And feel free to elaborate in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

How much did you spend on Prime Day? 86 votes $0-$100 69 % $100-$200 5 % $200-$300 6 % $300-$400 5 % $400-$500 2 % Over $500 14 %

In our favorite deals round-up, we listed a variety of devices with deals that caught our eye. But I would have to say that smartphones may have been the highlight of the event with numerous Galaxy, Motorola, Pixel, and OnePlus handsets having heavy discounts. The savings went as high as $650 off on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and as low as $50 off for the Google Pixel 8a.

However, there was a bevy of other gadget to jump on like Apple’s AirPods Max, which were down $154. There was also a neat deal on the Galaxy Tab S9, which had its price cut down to $619. With plentiful opportunities to save, it would be easy to spend anywhere between $0 to hundreds of dollars.

