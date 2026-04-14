Your next flight might offer the fastest internet you've ever had in the skies

TL;DR Amazon Leo’s new low-profile antenna offers 1 Gbps download and 400 Mbps upload speeds.

Major carriers like Delta and JetBlue have already secured agreements to integrate this hardware.

Despite having a smaller satellite constellation than Starlink, Amazon is leveraging laser links and AWS Edge locations to provide seamless global coverage.

For years, “high-speed” in-flight Wi-Fi has been a bit of a marketing myth. The offers were fine for a sluggish email, but a nightmare for anything else. That is finally set to change as Amazon Leo (formerly known as Project Kuiper) officially unveiled its Aviation Antenna. Offering speeds of up to 1 Gbps download and 400 Mbps upload, Amazon isn’t just trying to beat the airlines’ current tech; it’s taking a direct shot at SpaceX’s Starlink.

The hardware is designed specifically for the stresses of commercial flight. Measuring just 2.6 inches high, the low-profile antenna uses a full-duplex phased array with no moving parts. For airlines, this is a win for fuel efficiency and maintenance. For passengers, it means gate-to-gate connectivity that doesn’t drop the moment you start taxiing or crossing the Atlantic.

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The 400 Mbps upload speed is perhaps the biggest news here. While Starlink has focused on massive download pipes, Amazon is leveraging its AWS Edge locations and a network of 300 ground gateways to minimize latency. In theory, this makes the cabin a true mobile office where 4K video conferencing and lag-free cloud gaming could finally be viable.

Amazon has already locked in major agreements with Delta and JetBlue. This move reinforces a growing trend in the industry: High-speed internet is transitioning from a paid luxury to a free, loyalty-driven amenity. With Delta already pushing free Wi-Fi via SkyMiles, the addition of Leo’s gigabit hardware could make terrestrial-grade internet a standard expectation for travelers, at least eventually.

Currently, Delta provides Wi-Fi through a prior agreement with T-Mobile. Its agreement with Amazon begins in 2028.

While the hardware specs are industry-leading, Amazon still faces a numbers game. As of mid-April 2026, Amazon has roughly 240 satellites in orbit compared to the thousands in the Starlink constellation. However, by utilizing inter-satellite laser links, Amazon Leo can relay data across the skies and seas even in remote polar regions where ground stations are nonexistent.

Amazon’s news could represent the final frontier of the connected ecosystem. Between the Leo Nano portable terminals for hikers and this new aviation gear, the “dead zones” of our digital lives are rapidly disappearing. We are moving toward a world where your phone’s performance is limited by its processor, no longer its altitude.

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