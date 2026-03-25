The handy Kindle Scribe plunges $150 to a record-low price

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If your desk is littered with half-used notebooks (or pristine ones you’re too precious to start), Amazon’s biggest Kindle might be exactly what you need. The $400 retail price might have put you off in the past, but the latest model of the 16GB Kindle Scribe is down to $249.99 in the Big Spring Sale, slashing a record $150 off its usual price. Amazon Kindle Scribe (16GB) for $249.99 ($150 off)

The Scribe sits a bit apart from the rest of the Kindle lineup. It’s still an e-reader at heart, but the 10.2-inch display and bundled Premium Pen turn it into more of a digital notebook — one that can handle everything from casual scribbles to more structured notes. The textured display and responsive stylus make it feel surprisingly close to pen on paper, and unlike some rivals, the pen is included in the box rather than an expensive extra. You can organize your notes into folders or even jot directly onto books or PDFs without breaking your flow.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024, 16GB) Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024, 16GB) The Kindle Scribe is Amazon's biggest e-reader yet, with pen support and note-taking capabilities. The Kindle Scribe offers Amazon's best e-reader features in a larger form factor with pen support. The big 10.2-inch display is perfect for note-taking and PDF annotation. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

Naturally, it also still works well as a proper Kindle. The large, glare-free display is sharp and comfortable in any lighting, with adjustable brightness and warmth for night reading. Battery life stretches into weeks for writing and even longer for reading, so it’s not something you’ll be charging every other day.

If you don’t need the notebook side of things, there are cheaper ways into the Kindle ecosystem right now. The newest model of the base Kindle has dipped to $94.99 in the sale, while the Kindle Paperwhite — a step up with a larger, waterproof display — is down to $134.99. Both are better picks if you’re just looking to read.

Amazon says these devices are selling fast, which isn’t a surprise given the record 38% discount on the Kindle Scribe in the sale. Hit the widget or links above to check out the deals for yourself.

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