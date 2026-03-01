I have a drawer full of Kindles, but you probably only need one

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As a kid, I thought adulthood would feature a prominent candy drawer. Instead, mine is full of Kindles. Some are fresh review units, while others are aging models that I never fully retired because e-readers age slowly, so upgrades often become additions instead of replacements. Needless to say, a recent Reddit thread debating whether two Kindles are smart or excessive hit close to home. As much as I love my collection, you probably only need one.

Do you own more than one e-reader? 10 votes Yes, and they are both Kindles. 20 % Yes, but they are not both Kindles. 20 % No, I only have one. 40 % No, I don't own any. 20 %

The appeal of multiple Kindles

The argument for multiple devices isn’t unreasonable. A home Kindle and a travel Kindle can be practical. A second, shared family device makes sense as well. There’s even the classic “library Kindle” pitch where you keep an extra e-reader in airplane mode so loans don’t disappear mid-vacation. Those are all real scenarios, but they’re also niche.

Conveniences like Whispersync make the argument for a second Kindle defendable.

Amazon’s ecosystem is a big reason the two-Kindle setup feels tempting. Features like Whispersync keep reading progress, highlights, and notes aligned across devices, so switching between e-readers is fairly seamless. In practice, that convenience makes owning multiple devices feel like adding flexibility. One Kindle travels while the other waits on the nightstand. Many Reddit users cite their “purse Kindle,” a second device that lives in their bag so they can read on the go without worrying about getting into bed later and realizing their ebook is elsewhere.

Again, it’s not indefensible; it’s just likely excessive. For most readers, a single Kindle already handles everyday reading well enough that splitting roles adds complexity without clear payoff. Most modern models are lightweight, comfortable for long sessions, and equipped with warm lighting. Battery life is famously excessive enough to be a non-issue. Differences between models exist, but they’re incremental, and the baseline experience is strong across the lineup.

In reality, one Kindle probably offers all the convenience you really need.

Yes, screen size shifts comfort and buttons change ergonomics, but the core experience of glare-free, paper-like reading stays the same. One device should adequately cover bedtime chapters, travel, and everything in between. In a pinch, your phone is already a backup Kindle, with everything synced to the Kindle app.

Not to mention, owning multiples requires organization. I’ve grabbed a Kindle for the beach more than once, only to realize my current book wasn’t downloaded after leaving service behind for the afternoon. In other words, owning multiple Kindles can reduce physical friction while subtly adding to your mental load. Whispersync keeps progress aligned, but downloads still require intention.

The exception: fundamentally different devices

The multi-Kindle argument makes more sense when devices serve genuinely different roles, which is where the Kindle Scribe comes in. The Scribe line features much larger displays, stylus support, and built-in notebooks. It’s meant for productivity types that smaller readers simply aren’t built for, including annotating books and marking up documents, but also journaling and sketching.

The Kindle Scribe line is an exception as these stylus-supported devices offer a very different experience.

As a result, I don’t use the Scribe like my everyday Kindle. It lives on my desk more than my nightstand and replaces notebooks rather than paperbacks. It’s not as comfortable to hold (aka quickly uncomfortable single-handed), so I rarely use it for casual reading. Instead, it’s loaded with work-related material like articles, drafts, and PDFs. I can read a novel on it, but it’s not the device I reach for when I’m settling down for a long reading session. On the other hand, the Scribe Colorsoft is my go-to pick for comics thanks to the color E Ink screen.

That level of specialization justifies a second Kindle. A Scribe plus a portable reader isn’t duplication if you are using each device as it’s intended. One is where I scribble out thoughts on an E Ink device. The other is where I read without thinking about the device at all.

You probably don’t need another one

What that Reddit debate really surfaces isn’t a hardware problem but a habit one. Many of us try to engineer better reading through better tools, including new screens, accessories, and setups. Nothing says enthusiasm like a stack of e-readers. But the itch to buy a second Kindle likely has more to do with how we shop than how we read. Adding devices can solve small logistical problems without changing the bigger one: finding the time and focus to read.

I have a drawer full of Kindles, but quantity hasn't been the key to my reading habit.

There’s nothing wrong with loving e-readers. My bedside drawer makes that very clear. But for most people, the best setup is simple. I wanted a candy drawer, ended up with a Kindle one, and learned that the extra devices don’t matter nearly as much as the habit of opening the drawer.

