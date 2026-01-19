You have 20 hours to save $50 on the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft

We reported a fantastic offer on the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft a few days ago. We had no idea how long this $50 discount would last, but now we do, and it won’t be much longer. According to the official page, this offer is ending in about 20 hours! Buy the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft for just $199.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to the 16GB base model, and the deal ends in about 20 hours from the time this post is published.

Regular Kindles are great for long reading sessions, but some of you may want a better experience out of your eReader. For example, those who like comics, magazines, and other animated content may prefer a colored screen. The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft was the first Amazon eReader with one of those. While not everyone was a fan, it holds a special place in the market.

Our main gripe with the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is that it is pricey at $249.99, and it doesn’t offer more, other than the colored screen. At $199.99, it is still expensive, but it’s getting more enticing.

You’ll be getting a 7-inch display with a 300ppi pixel density, which is very crisp. That said, keep in mind it drops to 150ppi when you view content in color.

Besides the unique screen, other features are pretty similar to those of non-colored alternatives. It gets a generous eight-week battery life, which means you can take it on most trips without worrying about finding an outlet. It even has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Hurry! Again, this deal ends in less than a day. You might want to jump on the offer now, while you still can.

