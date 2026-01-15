Search results for

Save $50 on the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft, the only Kindle on sale right now

Catch this deal while it's still around!
37 minutes ago

Kindle Colorsoft 16GB Press Image
Amazon

Is reading more one of your New Year’s resolutions? It’s a common one, apparently, and nothing will make it easier to build the habit than a new Kindle reader. If you’re looking for a sale, only one model is discounted right now: the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft.

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal” and is only available in one color: Black.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft
The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft was the first Kindle with a color screen, so it holds a very special spot in the industry. Not everyone was a fan, because at $249.99 it is pricey, and doesn’t offer much more than a color display. At $199.99, though, it is looking like a more enticing upgrade over the non-colored alternatives.

This model offers a 7-inch color display with a 300ppi pixel density. This is a really nice resolution, but keep in mind that it drops to 150ppi when displaying color content.

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition 1
Amazon

Other features are the same as those you would find in any other Amazon Kindle reader. You’ll enjoy a really generous eight weeks of battery life per charge, which is enough to take it on almost all trips without worrying about charging it. This model also features Audible support via Bluetooth. It even gets an IPX8 rating for water resistance!

This one is the standard model, which offers 16GB of storage and has no wireless charging. If you want twice the storage and prefer dumping cables, you can go for the Signature Edition, but that one isn’t on sale right now. We also don’t know how long the regular Kindle Colorsoft will stay discounted, so go get yours while you can score a good deal on it!

