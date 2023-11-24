Some Amazon Fire TVs are auto-playing fullscreen ads on startup (Update)

Update, November 24, 2023 (2:20 PM ET): Amazon has now provided a statement to Android Authority. A spokesperson for the company states:

Customers love the ability to discover new TV shows and movies on Fire TV—and, as with anything we do, we’re always looking to make that experience better. Our most recent update to the Fire TV home screen means customers will start on the Learn More button of one of our most popular placements to discover something great to watch. If customers would prefer not to watch the preview clips, or do so silently, they can update by visiting Settings > Preferences on their Fire TV devices. The new Fire TV home screen will roll out to Fire TV customers globally over the coming months on all Fire TV devices released after 2016.

Original article, November 24, 2023 (5:50 AM ET): Most of us use a smart TV these days, primarily to stream new TV shows and movies. There is a lot of focus on content discovery on a smart TV user interface, as what is shown to the user in the first minute likely dictates what most of us would watch for the next hour. But organic content is slowly being replaced by ad content in most prominent smart TV platforms. Amazon is taking it a step ahead by automatically playing an ad directly on startup, with no user input beyond switching the TV on.