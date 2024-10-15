I just can't believe you can get a 50-inch 4K TV for only $280 these days

It feels like it wasn’t many years ago that getting a 50-inch 4K TV was prohibitively expensive. Things have definitely changed, and now it’s becoming very common to run into deals that take awesome HDTVs to prices we’ve never seen before. For example, the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series Smart TV is usually $449.99, which is already a very reasonable price, but today you can take it home for a mere $279.99. Buy the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series Smart TV for only $279.99

This deal comes from Amazon, but it isn’t accessible to everyone. This offer is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Those interested in subscribing can learn about pricing and sign up for Prime here. Also, remember new members get a 30-day free trial, so you might not even have to pay to get this discount.

Despite being such an affordable TV, the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series Smart TV is a surprisingly good option. As already mentioned, it measures 50 inches diagonally and has a 4K UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. Additionally, it supports HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. And it comes with four HDMI ports, which is something affordable TVs don’t often have many of.

Additionally, this smart TV comes with Amazon’s own Fire TV OS platform built-in. This means you can access your favorite streaming platforms directly, including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney Plus, Max, Peacock, and much more. Not to mention, the TV grants you direct access to Alexa, so you can use the remote for voice commands. You can request content, ask about the weather, get random information, and even control your smart home devices, among many other things.

This happens to be an all-time low price for this TV, so you should probably act quickly if you want to take advantage of this deal. These types of sales don’t usually last long.

