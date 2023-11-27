Amazon Fire tablets aren’t your typical Android devices. Aside from focusing on media consumption over games and productivity, they turn to Amazon services first and foremost. You’re mean to quickly access Amazon Shopping, Kindle e-books, Audible audiobooks, Amazon Music, Prime Video, and more.

Alexa can be used to control your tablet and smart home devices, and if you know what you’re doing, you can turn your Fire tablet into a dedicated smart home hub — making it simpler to do things like turn lights on and off or view security camera footage. Here’s how.

Requirements

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Some important points before we get started: You’ll need a Fire tablet from 2018 or later.

For hub control, smart home accessories must be compatible with both Alexa and Device Dashboard (a Fire tablet feature). Only lights, plugs, switches, thermostats, and cameras will show up in the Dashboard, so you’ll have to resort to voice control for accessories like smart locks.

Smart home devices should already be connected to your Alexa account and listed in the Alexa app.

Your Fire tablet needs to be linked to the same account as Alexa.

All devices must be on the same Wi-Fi network. If you have separate 2.4, 5, and/or 6GHz SSIDs (network names), you’ll either have to merge them into a single SSID or connect every device to a single band, preferably 2.4GHz since it has better range and compatibility.

Update your Fire tablet, Alexa app, and smart home devices to the latest software available.

How to turn your Amazon Fire tablet into a smart home control hub

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Turn your Amazon Fire tablet on and tap on the Device Dashboard button. It’s located in the bottom of the screen, to the left of the navigation buttons.

button. It’s located in the bottom of the screen, to the left of the navigation buttons. A Tile view of all your smart home devices will become visible, with buttons to operate them.

Tap on the Edit option to pin your favorite tiles to the top.

option to pin your favorite tiles to the top. If you have compatible devices, you’ll also see buttons for turning all lights or switches on or off.

Other shortcuts include routines, device categories, and managing devices within the Alexa app. To break things down further:

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re going to use a Fire tablet as a dedicated hub, consider mounting it with a tablet holder in a central location, such as a hallway or the entrance to your kitchen or living room. While some people may object to the aesthetics of that, there’s not much point to a control panel you have to make a long detour for. You may even want multiple tablets so they’re never more than a few seconds away.

FAQs

Can I use a Fire tablet as a hub? Yes, you can turn Fire tablets into smart home hubs so long as they’re from 2018 or later, and your home uses the Amazon Alexa ecosystem.

Can I use an old Fire tablet as a smart home hub? Only if by “old” you mean from 2018 or later. Even then, you should update to the latest available software.

