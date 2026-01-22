Amazon Fire tablet problems and how to fix them

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Kindle Fire range, now known as Amazon Fire tablets or just Fire tablets, has been quite the success story in the world of Android tablets. Since the original Kindle Fire debuted, Amazon’s devices have seen numerous upgrades, with the HD coming in various sizes and offering content for different audiences. While many of these are still some of the best budget Android tablets around, even the most popular products out there have some problems. We gathered some of the most common Amazon Fire tablet problems, and offer potential solutions to fix them!

Freezing or not starting up

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Some users have reported that they encounter brief freezes or issues when starting up their Fire tablets, or cannot turn on the device at all.

Possible solutions: Hold down the power button for about 10-20 seconds to force reset the device (the tablet will turn off), and then press the power button to turn it back on. This may clear out any glitches that are causing the problem. If you need more help with this process, check out our guide on hard resetting Amazon Fire tablets.

button for about 10-20 seconds to force reset the device (the tablet will turn off), and then press the button to turn it back on. This may clear out any glitches that are causing the problem. If you need more help with this process, check out our guide on hard resetting Amazon Fire tablets. If you think your battery may be depleted, leave it charging for at least half an hour, or until the charge light turns green, before you try to turn it back on.

Tablet not charging

Some Amazon Fire HD owners have commented on numerous problems with the battery and charging. Some simply refuse to charge, whereas others charge only a fraction and slowly charge.

Potential Solutions: Turn off your Fire HD tablet, then charge it for a couple of hours. Wait for the charging light to turn green before you attempt to turn it back on again.

Try the charger with an alternate device to ensure that the cable or charger is not broken. If the charger isn’t charging other devices, try using another outlet you know is working. If your charger or cable isn’t working, you may need to replace them. Either find other ones around the house or buy new ones. Here are our lists of the best chargers and charging cables.

Look into the port and see if there is dirt, hair, lint, or debris. If enough build-up has been collected, these small obstructions can affect charging. Try to clean it up with a cotton swab or maybe a toothpick. Just be gentle; you don’t want to damage anything there.

If the light to indicate charging does not appear, try pushing the cable further or moving it gently. Some Fire HDs have been found to have loose ports. If your port does turn out to be loose, the best option is to pick up a replacement.

If this happens to be a hardware issue, you should contact Amazon support to get it fixed. This should be free if your device is within the warranty period and you didn’t cause the damage. You can also claim insurance if you purchased it.

Audio problems

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

A few users have reported problems with getting audio to come through their headphones or speakers on their Fire tablets.

Potential Solutions: Make sure your volume is turned up by tapping the volume up button on the side of the tablet, or go to Settings > Sound and manually control the volume.

button on the side of the tablet, or go to and manually control the volume. If your speakers aren’t working, try plugging in a set of headphones. If you can listen to sound using headphones or a speaker, then you know the problem is likely the actual speakers. Try unplugging the headphones or speaker again; sometimes that resets the settings and gets audio working again.

If you have any, try connecting some Bluetooth headphones and see if these work. If you can hear sound on Bluetooth headphones, and not on the speakers, or through the 3.5mm headset jack, then you can isolate the problem and act accordingly.

Reboot your tablet by turning it off and on again. Just press the power button for a few seconds and hit Restart .

button for a few seconds and hit . Alternatively, if you usually use Bluetooth headphones, it may just be that the tablet is sending the audio to them. I always forget to turn off my wireless headphones! You can either turn these off or turn off Bluetooth by going to Settings > Connected Devices and toggling off Bluetooth .

and toggling off . If you have a case on your device and your headphones aren’t working correctly, try removing the case and trying the headphones again. It may just be that the case is getting in the way of the 3.5mm headset jack.

Try jiggling the headphone jack gently and see whether there’s a sound issue. If there is, you may need to contact Amazon about getting a replacement, as the port or speakers are likely faulty.

If this happens to be a hardware issue, you should contact Amazon support to get it fixed. This should be free if your device is within the warranty period and you didn’t cause the damage. You can also claim insurance if you purchased it.

Prime Video problems

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Some users have run into Amazon Fire tablet problems when trying to play videos on Amazon Prime Video. They see different error codes like 1007, 1022, 7003, 7005, 7031, 7135, 7202, 7203, 7204, 7206, 7207, 7230, 7250, 7251, 7301, 7303, 7305, 7306, 8020, 9003, 9074.

Potential solutions: Close the Prime Video app on your device and restart the tablet. To close the app, go to Settings > Apps & Notifications > See all apps > Prime Video > Force Stop > OK .

. Make sure that the tablet is running the latest software version. To check, go to Settings > Device Options > System Updates > Check Now .

. If the same account is on multiple devices, you might see errors. You can only stream Prime Video on three devices simultaneously. If more than three screens are streaming, the fourth will not be allowed to.

Of course, make sure that you have a stable internet connection. You may need to restart your Wi-Fi router. Try a speed test. Keep in mind Amazon recommends a bandwidth of 1Mbps for SD content, 5Mbps for HD content, or 25Mbps for 4K streaming.

Ensure you aren’t connected to a VPN or a proxy server. Amazon Prime Video doesn’t work with these services.

E-books disappearing

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Some Fire HD tablet owners cannot find their downloaded e-books, or the e-book does not open when the device is offline.

Potential solutions: There is a way to download the Google Play Store on a Fire tablet, which could cause this problem. First, find the Kindle app in the Play Store and uninstall it (it’s already on the device via the Amazon Appstore, and this could cause a conflict). Then, ensure the Google Play Store doesn’t automatically update the app. In the Play Store, tap on your profile icon , then go into Settings . Expand Network preferences . Tap on Auto-update apps , and select Don’t auto-update apps . Then hit OK .

, then go into . Expand . Tap on , and select . Then hit . If you don’t have the Play Store installed, it could be a sync issue. Restart the tablet by pressing the power button for a few seconds and hitting Restart .

button for a few seconds and hitting . You might also need to clear the app cache. Go to Settings > Apps & Notifications > See all apps > Kindle > Storage, then tap on Clear Cache. You can also try to Clear Storage. This will delete all app data, including your login credentials and files. You’ll need to set it up again.

E-book pages changing by themselves

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Since we last updated this page, some of you in the comments have reported that the pages on your Fire tablet turn by themselves. This can be frustrating, but it’s usually caused by a touch input issue rather than a software bug.

Potential Solutions: Clean the screen thoroughly. Smudges, moisture, or residue can interfere with the touchscreen and register false touches. Power the tablet off and wipe the screen with a microfiber cloth. Avoid cleaning sprays directly on the display.

Remove any screen protector or case. Poorly fitted screen protectors or tight cases can press against the edges of the display and trigger phantom touches. Try using the tablet without accessories to see if the issue stops.

Restart the tablet. A simple reboot can clear temporary glitches. Press and hold the power button for a few seconds and tap Restart .

for a few seconds and tap . Check for accessibility features. Go to Settings > Accessibility and make sure features like Screen Magnifier or other touch-related options aren’t enabled unintentionally.

and make sure features like Screen Magnifier or other touch-related options aren’t enabled unintentionally. Update the software. Make sure your Fire tablet is running the latest version of Fire OS by going to S ettings > Device Options > System Updates and checking for updates.

and checking for updates. Test in Safe Mode. If the problem only happens in certain apps, a third-party app may be causing touch interference. Booting into Safe Mode can help you narrow this down. To get into Safe Mode, press and hold the power button , then tap and hold Power off until the Reboot to Safe Mode prompt appears. Tap OK to restart .

, then until the Reboot to Safe Mode prompt appears. Tap . Consider hardware issues. If pages continue to change even after cleaning the screen and removing accessories, the touchscreen digitizer may be faulty. In that case, contacting Amazon support is your best option, especially if the tablet is still under warranty.

Wi-Fi issues

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

You may have Amazon Fire tablet problems connecting to a Wi-Fi network for various reasons.

Potential Solutions: Start by ensuring that you do not accidentally have Airplane mode activated and that Wi-Fi is on by going to Settings > Internet , ensuring Wi-Fi is on, and toggling Airplane mode off.

Restart the tablet and check if the connection is back. Press and hold the power button for a few seconds and hit Restart .

button for a few seconds and hit . Some routers, especially cheaper ones or ones you get for free from your internet service provider, usually can’t handle many simultaneous connections. If you have a bunch of devices, smart home products, and other connected gadgets, these routers can get cluttered really quickly. If you think this is your problem, you can upgrade your router or power off some devices.

Of course, make sure that your internet connection is actually working by testing it with another device.

If there is no internet connection, try restarting the router. Some routers have a reset button, and some can be turned off using an app. If you don’t want to deal with these methods, simply unplugging it, waiting for 30-60 seconds, and plugging it back in will do the trick.

We have a full guide with troubleshooting tips telling you what to do if your Wi-Fi is slow. We also have one for when Wi-Fi isn’t working. Check these guides out for extra tips.

If this happens to be a hardware issue, you should contact Amazon support to get it fixed. This should be free if your device is within the warranty period and the damage wasn’t caused by you. You can also claim insurance if you purchased it.

Stuck on the logo screen

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Some users find that their Fire tablet is stuck on the logo screen before shutting down. This is likely due to a low charge on the tablet.

Potential solutions: Charge your tablet for at least half an hour or until the charge light is green. Then, try powering the device on.

Some users have found that plugging the tablet into a computer makes it load past the logo screen.

You might have to reboot the system by going into Recovery Mode. To do so, first, power off the device. Turn it on by simultaneously pressing and holding the power and volume up buttons. Navigate to the Reboot System Now option using the volume up and down keys. Press the power button to select this option.

and buttons. Navigate to the option using the and keys. Press the button to select this option. If this happens to be a hardware issue, you should contact Amazon support to get it fixed. This should be free if your device is within the warranty period and the damage wasn’t caused by you. You can also claim insurance if you purchased it. What Amazon Fire tablet problems have you encountered? Be sure to let us know in the comments below. We’ll do our best to help.

