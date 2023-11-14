Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Streaming and entertainment

The Amazon Fire smart TV Black Friday offers start at just $109.99

The Amazon Fire smart TV Black Friday sale has dropped the price of some of these latest-gen screens by as much as 45%.
By
10 hours ago
Amazon Fire 32 inch 2 Series HD Smart TV Promo Image
Amazon

Amazon is giving you the chance to get your holiday shopping early, with the Fire smart TV Black Friday deals already underway. Some of the smart TV models are almost 50% off, with prices starting at just $109.99. If you’re on some streaming or gaming this winter, these display upgrades are well worth a look.

If you’re upgrading on a budget, the Amazon Fire 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is for you. Down from $200, the $109.99 Black Friday price tag on the TV represents the biggest discount that we’ve tracked on the screen. This high-definition TV offers HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio — ideal for your movies and shows. It features Fire TV for easy access to live TV, gaming, music, and over a million streaming options, including Netflix and Disney Plus.

Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series Smart TVAmazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series Smart TV
The Fire TV 2-Series brings movies and shows to life in HD resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. And with the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, you can use your voice to navigate content, switch inputs, control your smart home devices, and more.
See price at Amazon
Save $90.00

Here’s a snapshot of the Fire TV Black Friday deals running: 

If the markdowns weren’t enough, these deals also come with a free six-month subscription to MGM Plus. You can check out the full promotion via the button below.

DealsNews
Amazon Fire TVBlack FridayDealsSmart TV