The Amazon Fire smart TV Black Friday offers start at just $109.99
Amazon is giving you the chance to get your holiday shopping early, with the Fire smart TV Black Friday deals already underway. Some of the smart TV models are almost 50% off, with prices starting at just $109.99. If you’re on some streaming or gaming this winter, these display upgrades are well worth a look.
If you’re upgrading on a budget, the Amazon Fire 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is for you. Down from $200, the $109.99 Black Friday price tag on the TV represents the biggest discount that we’ve tracked on the screen. This high-definition TV offers HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio — ideal for your movies and shows. It features Fire TV for easy access to live TV, gaming, music, and over a million streaming options, including Netflix and Disney Plus.
Here’s a snapshot of the Fire TV Black Friday deals running:
- Fire 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023) for $109.99 ($90 off)
- Fire 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $339.99 ($180 off)
- Fire 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV ( 2023) for $179.99 ($70 off)
- Fire 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $289.99 ($160 off)
- Fire 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $249.99 ($120 off)
- Fire 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $599.99 ($160 off)
- Fire 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $279.99 ($120 off)
- Fire 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $819.99 ($230 off)
- Fire 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $389.99 ($160 off)
- Fire 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $359.99 ($120 off)
If the markdowns weren’t enough, these deals also come with a free six-month subscription to MGM Plus. You can check out the full promotion via the button below.