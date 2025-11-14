Amazon confirms it is not giving up on Android for Fire TV entirely

TL;DR Amazon has clarified that its Fire OS will continue to exist, even after the launch of its new Linux-based Vega OS.

The new Vega OS on Fire TV Stick 4K Select is designed to prevent users from sideloading apps from outside the Amazon Appstore.

It emphasizes that Vega OS is also easier to run on low-power hardware, enabling a better experience on affordable devices.

Amazon has long been at the center of accusations for allegedly allowing piracy on its Fire TV platform. This has been made possible through illicit apps that enable consumers to stream content directly to their TVs without requiring a subscription purchase. To stall these attempts, Amazon recently announced a new operating system that limits users from installing apps from unauthorized sources. Additionally, it has now shared more details about it, addressing concerns about the future of its existing Fire OS.

Amazon recently announced Vega OS, which powers the new Fire TV Stick 4K Select instead of the standard Fire OS. The new OS is part of Amazon’s next big step towards thwarting piracy, and it does so by blocking unauthorized downloads.

As we learned from another recent report, Vega OS is based on Linux, rather than AOSP, which makes sideloading difficult for regular users. Amazon states that the “open source OS running on Fire TV” — presumably referring to Android’s open-source nature — has allowed some users to misuse it, which has inspired the development of a (relatively) more resilient OS.

The development also led to the assumption that Amazon may give up Android entirely in favor of the new Linux-based interface. However, Amazon has clarified that it may not be happening — at least, not immediately.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In a statement to Android Authority, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed that Vega OS isn’t intended to replace Amazon’s older platform, Fire TV OS, but rather to “extend” it. The spokesperson shared the following statement: We’re a multi-OS company, and Fire OS isn’t going anywhere. Vega OS gives us the flexibility to create premium experiences at every price point—notably on smaller, more affordable devices that run on low memory footprints, but also on larger devices running complex AI programs such as Alexa+. Creating and managing our own operating system lets us innovate across the whole tech stack within our devices where we need it. It’s noteworthy that Amazon also mentions that Vega OS enables an experience similar to Fire OS, even on more affordable devices with lower memory. It addresses any concerns about the 1GB of RAM on the new 4K Select edition of the Fire TV Stick, which is the lowest among all Fire TV Stick models with 4K support.

We’ve inquired with Amazon about plans to bring Vega OS to devices with more powerful hardware — rather than limiting it to lower-end ones — and will update the article once we have more information.

Amazon has also reiterated its stance on sideloading. It insists that sideloading is meant for developers — not the average consumer. While developers, with proper credentials, will be able to sideload apps for the purpose of testing their apps on the new platform.

From the users’ perspective, the move may not allow them to install Android apps freely as they can on Fire OS — even if they wish to use them legitimately. Meanwhile, the availability of apps currently appears to be a challenge. Still, Amazon has already brought major streaming services, such as BBC, DirecTV, Disney+, ESPN, Fubo, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Plex, Sling, Tubi, and YouTube, to the Amazon store. At the time of the launch, it was also reported that the company was working on bringing the Xbox cloud gaming service to the new device.

There are some additional issues, such as the lack of Dolby Vision or Dolby Audio, but that appears to be associated with the limited hardware. We would only know for sure when we have more advanced devices running Vega OS.

Follow