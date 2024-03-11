The 50-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series TV is a Prime pick at $299.99

The Amazon Fire TV range usually offers great value for money, so a chance to save 38% on one of the top models caught our eye today. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can score the 50-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for just $299.99 right now. 50-Inch Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

During the two years since the smart TV launched, we’ve only ever seen it cheaper than this on one occasion. Even if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you could take advantage of the free 30-day Prime trial, snap up the $180 discount on the TV, and then cancel your membership before the month is out. Plus, that way you can also enjoy a month of Prime content.

50-Inch Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50-Inch Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV A home theater experience that won't break the bank. Get a full home theater experience in UHD with HDR10 and HLG. Fire TV integration also means easy streaming and hands-free Alexa. See price at Amazon Save $180.00 Prime Deal

And on that point about having streaming services to go with your new big-screen purchase, the Amazon Fire Omni Series TV comes with a free six-month subscription to MGM Plus. That opens up a plethora of classic movies and original content. With Alexa built-in to the device, you won’t even have to lift a finger to access it all, and the various built-in protections include a microphone disconnect switch for when you don’t want your TV listening.

Tap the widget above to catch the deal.

Comments