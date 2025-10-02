All Amazon Fire tablets drop to record-low prices!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

These offers come directly from Amazon, but keep in mind that they are Prime Big Deal Day early deals. This means the sales are exclusive to Prime paid subscribers.

Amazon Fire HD 8

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is the most affordable of the bunch and a great option for casual users and readers. At just $54.99, it’s tough to beat it.

You’ll get a decent 8-inch display with a 1,280 x 800 resolution. Performance won’t be impressive (and it shouldn’t be at this price), but the app can take care of casual tasks nicely. It features a hexa-core processor and 3GB-4GB of RAM. The base model has 32GB of storage, but there is a 64GB version if you prefer. If you need more space, it supports microSD cards of up to 1TB. These lower-end specs do help in one department, though: battery life. This little tab can last up to 13 hours on a full charge.

Of course, being an Amazon tablet, you’ll get access to everything the retailer has to offer. This means you shouldn’t expect to see the Google Play Store here. It comes with the Amazon Appstore for apps and content. You could manually install the Google Play Store, but we don’t recommend that to most users.

Of course, it also works with Alexa, Prime Video, Kindle, and more. And while the specs are nothing extraordinary, it can even handle some mobile gaming!

Amazon Fire HD 10

While an 8-inch screen might be enough for a casual user, some of you will want to upgrade to the Amazon Fire HD 10. It has a larger 10.1-inch screen with a higher-definition 1,920 x 1,200 display, making it a better option for enjoying videos and movies.

This one has a MediaTek Helio P60T chip and 3GB of RAM. Again, nothing impressive, but it’s only $69.99! It will handle casual tasks nicely, and, like the smaller version, it can even handle some gaming. Battery life is also estimated at 13 hours.

Software-wise, the experience will be nearly identical. The UI is the same Amazon-based one that all other Fire tablets have.

Amazon Fire Max 11

Amazon Fire Max 11

If you want Amazon's best tablet, this is it. The Amazon Fire Max 11 is $139.99 right now, but it usually costs $229.99.

If you want Amazon’s best tablet, this is it. The Amazon Fire Max 11 is $139.99 right now, but it usually costs $229.99.

This one comes with the largest screen, too. It has an 11-inch panel with a 2,000 x 1,200 resolution. The added screen real estate makes it the ultimate variant for watching movies, shows, or browsing the web.

As you would expect, other parts of the tablet aren’t as impressive as the screen, but the specs are pretty decent. The MediaTek MT8188J octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM do a pretty decent job. It also gets 64GB of storage in its lowest configuration, and you can upgrade to 128GB. Like the others, it supports up to 1TB microSD cards. Battery life also gets a boost. It can last up to 14 hours on a full charge.

This one will offer the best experience, and while it costs more than the other options, it is still very affordable. Again, these are record-low prices on the most popular budget tablets. Grab these deals while you can! It’s hard to believe prices will drop any further.

