As a strong contender in the tablet market, Amazon offers an array of affordable devices, including the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 tablets. We’ll look at the key aspects of these two popular models, comparing their specs and capabilities to help you make an informed choice. Find out which tablet fits your needs in this Amazon Fire HD 10 vs HD 8 comparison.

Amazon Fire HD 10 vs HD 8: At a glance

Here's a quick look at how the Amazon Fire 10 HD vs 8 HD compare for which one you should get: Get the Fire HD 8 if you want to save money.

Get the Fire HD 8 if you want more battery life.

Get the Fire HD 10 if you want a bigger screen with a higher resolution display.

Get the Fire HD 10 if you want a front-facing camera.

Amazon Fire HD 10 vs HD 8: Which should you buy? The Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 tablets share key features, including seamless integration with Amazon services, built-in Alexa voice assistant, and expandable storage via microSD cards.

You should choose the Fire HD 10 if you prefer a larger 10-inch, higher-resolution (1920 x 1200) display for a more immersive media experience. It also has more RAM for faster performance, making it ideal for multitasking and more demanding apps. The Fire HD 10 tablet is meant for users who require more power and screen real estate. It also has a 2MP front and 5Mp back camera and faster charging. However, it comes with a higher price tag.

On the other hand, opt for the Fire HD 8 if you prioritize a more compact 8-inch display, lower price, and improved portability. Its lower resolution (1280 x 800) and performance are still sufficient for casual use, such as browsing, light gaming, and streaming. It only has a 2MP rear camera, so you can’t take selfies. It takes roughly an hour more to charge fully and has an extra hour of battery life. Overall, the Fire HD 8 tablet is perfect for users who prioritize convenience and affordability without requiring top-tier performance.

If you need more power for your tablet, consider the Fire HD 8 Plus and the Fire HD 10 Plus.

FAQs

Can you get YouTube on the Amazon Fire 8 HD or 10 HD? Yes, you can access YouTube on both the Fire HD 8 and HD 10 via the Silk browser or the YouTube app from the Amazon Appstore.

Can you browse the Internet on the Amazon Fire 8 HD or 10 HD? Yes, both the Fire HD 8 and HD 10 come with the Silk browser, allowing you to browse the Internet.

Can you get Google Play on the Amazon Fire 8 HD or 10 HD? By default, Google Play is not supported, but with some technical tweaks, you can sideload the Google Play Store on both devices.

Can you make calls on the Amazon Fire 8 HD or 10 HD? You cannot make cellular calls, but you can make voice and video calls using apps like Skype, Zoom, or WhatsApp over Wi-Fi.

Can you play Minecraft or Fortnite on Fire 8 HD or Fire 10 HD? Minecraft is available on both tablets via the Amazon Appstore. Fortnite is still not available, but check the Appstore for updates.

Do the Amazon Fire 8 HD or 10 HD have a headphone jack? Yes, both tablets have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Do the Amazon Fire 8 HD or 10 HD have a SIM card slot? No, neither tablet has a SIM card slot.

Do the Amazon Fire 8 HD or 10 HD have an SD card slot? Yes, both tablets have a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 1TB