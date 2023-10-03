This $110 Amazon Fire TV deal is an early Prime Day 2 gem

Amazon’s huge sale next week is named Prime Big Deals Days, but for all intents and purposes, it’s Prime Day 2. We’re anticipating some fantastic offers across the October 10 and 11 promotional period, but we didn’t expect lead-in deals as good as this Amazon Fire 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV offer. The well-reviewed display is already down to just $109.99 for Prime members. Amazon Fire 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV for $109.99 ($90 off)

This 45% discount is way better than any price we’ve previously tracked on the smart TV, and the deal even includes six months of MGM Plus thrown in. You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of it, but you can activate a free 30-day trial to the service now and have it running throughout next week’s sale.

Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series Smart TV Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series Smart TV The Fire TV 2-Series brings movies and shows to life in HD resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. And with the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, you can use your voice to navigate content, switch inputs, control your smart home devices, and more. See price at Amazon Save $90.00 Prime Deal

The Amazon Fire TV offers a rich entertainment experience in HD, complete with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. It serves as a one-stop hub for all your entertainment needs, allowing quick access to live TV, video games, and music. You can also stream over a million movies and TV episodes through various subscription services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. The smart capabilities of the TV are continuously updated, adding new Alexa skills and smart home functionalities. It offers multiple HDMI inputs for easy connectivity and Bluetooth support for private listening. For gamers, it provides access to a variety of games from the App Store, Amazon Luna, and Twitch.

