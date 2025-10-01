Save $230 with this bundle: Amazon Echo Spot and Echo Frames

If you’ve been itching for a new smart speaker and smart glasses, here’s a deal that gets you both at a drop-dead price. This bundle offer gets you an Amazon Echo Spot and a pair of Amazon Echo Frames for just $119.99. That’s a total of $229.99 in savings! Buy the Amazon Echo Spot + Amazon Echo Frames bundle for just $119.99 ($229.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The only caveat is that the sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime paid subscribers. You can learn more about Prime plans and pricing here. Also, keep in mind that new subscribers get a 30-day free trial. You might want to take advantage of this, especially with the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sales event (October 7-8).

This is an excellent deal if you were already considering getting the Amazon Echo Frames, which cost $269.99 on their own. You are paying much less with this bundle, and you get an Amazon Echo Spot included.

The Amazon Echo Frames are pretty nice if you want hands-free access to Alexa on the go. They have no cameras, but in exchange, you get a more seamless experience and simpler design. These aren’t as bulky or complex as more advanced smart glasses.

You can use the mics and speakers for calls, listening to music, or making any other Alexa voice commands. Yes, you get direct access to Alexa and everything it has to offer. You can even control your smart home devices through voice commands.

By the way, these come with clear lenses, but you can also get prescription glasses here.

Now, onto the Amazon Echo Spot. This is a really nice smart speaker that is also a bit of a smart display hybrid. It looks much like the Echo Pop, but instead of a full speaker grill in the front, about half of it is a screen. You can use the small touchscreen to view the time, manage alarms, check weather information, display music details, control smart home devices, and more.

Of course, you can also access Alexa using voice commands. It has a 1.73-inch speaker, similar to the Echo Dot. Don’t expect it to host any parties, but it has good sound quality for a smaller room. Since it has a touchscreen, it would fit perfectly in a kitchen or as a bedside companion.

This is a really good deal, and we seldom see such nice bundle offers. You might want to take advantage of it before it’s gone!

Follow