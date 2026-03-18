The Amazon Echo Spot is $30 off right now!

If you can’t decide between a smart speaker and a smart display, the Amazon Echo Spot offers the best of both worlds. It’s also $30 off right now, bringing the cost down to $49.99. Buy the Amazon Echo Spot for just $49.99 ($30 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. The discount applies to all available color versions: Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024) Amazon Echo Spot (2024) Clock, weather, alarms, song titles and more. The 2024 release of the Amazon Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker that packs a small display. Show the time, the weather, song titles and more while you listen to your favorite tunes and control your smart home. See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Amazon Echo Spot is special. In a way, it is a hybrid between a smart speaker and a smart display. It looks very similar to an Echo Pop, featuring a spherical back and a flat front. The difference here is that half of the flat surface is a display, allowing users to look at visuals of the time, alarms, weather, music details, and more. This makes it a great nightstand companion.

If you care about customization, the UI can be tailored to your room’s decor, which is pretty nice. You can pick between colored themes, including orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue. You can also change the watch face, making the style truly yours.

The sound quality won’t exactly blow you away, but it does get a 1.73-inch speaker, which is as good as the 5th-gen Echo Dot’s. And of course, you’ll get direct access to Alexa. This means you can use voice commands to request music, control smart home products, call people, set reminders, schedule alarms, and much more.

This is not exactly a record-low price, but it’s the second-best deal we’ve seen. The all-time low cost is only $5 lower, and that has happened only a couple of times a year so far. We wouldn’t hold our breath for the price to get any lower soon!

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