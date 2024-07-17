Amazon's best Echo smart display is available for its lowest price ever today

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Amazon Echo devices are among the most popular and useful smart home devices. If you’ve been looking to purchase an Echo smart display for your home, now could be the perfect time. The ongoing Prime Day sales are offering some excellent discounts on the entire lineup of Amazon Echo devices, but the best discount is probably on the most worthy speaker out of the lineup.

The Echo Show 8, typically priced at $149.99, is currently available for a mere $84.99, marking a significant 43% discount. While this smart speaker occasionally sees discounts bringing it down to around $100, this Prime Day deal marks one of the lowest prices we have seen for this device.

The Echo Show 8 offers a versatile range of features, making it a valuable addition to any smart home setup. Its 8-inch HD touchscreen provides a vibrant display for streaming video content, and it can also deliver immersive spatial audio for a richer viewing experience. The device also functions as a high-quality speaker for streaming music.

Beyond entertainment, the Echo Show 8 serves as a central hub for controlling compatible Zigbee, Matter, and Thread smart home devices, either through the touchscreen interface or voice commands. It also supports video calling with a 13 MP camera.

For those who haven’t yet subscribed to Amazon Prime, the company is offering a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime, allowing everyone to partake in the Prime Day festivities and snag this incredible deal. However, time is of the essence, as the sale concludes later today, Wednesday, July 17.

Other Prime Day Echo Deals If the Echo Show 8 isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there are other excellent deals to consider. The smaller Echo Show 5 is available at a 44% discount, now priced at $49.99, down from its usual $90. This compact smart display offers many of the same great features as the Echo Show 8 but in a smaller form factor.

For those seeking a larger device, the Echo Show 10 is on sale for $199.99, a $50 discount from its regular price. This device boasts a larger screen and enhanced audio capabilities, making it a perfect choice for those who want the ultimate Echo experience.

Whether you’re new to smart home technology or looking to expand your current setup, these deals on the Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and Echo Show 10 are worth considering. Don’t forget to visit our Prime Day deals hub to stay updated on all the latest and greatest offers before the sale ends tonight.

