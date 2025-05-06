Amazon Echo smart speaker deals are getting hot!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Amazon Echo and Echo Dot offers come from Amazon, and they are both “limited time deals.” The Echo Pop discount is available from Woot!, which is also an Amazon-owned deals website. Also, this Woot! sale is available for six days or “until sold out.”

Discounts and availability vary depending on the specific colors. We will discuss each section below in more detail.

Amazon Echo

This Amazon Echo deal is only available for the Twilight Blue and Glacier White color versions. I happen to be a fan of the blue model, which I actually own. Regardless, the point is that the Charcoal iteration is the only one that costs the full $99.99 price point.

If you choose to go with this one, you are in for a treat. We believe it to be Amazon’s best smart speaker. There is technically a “better one,” but the Echo Studio is too expensive for the benefits it offers.

The Amazon Echo 4th Gen is the perfect balance between quality and price, and it’s the one I personally chose for my home. The design is very similar to the Echo Dot, which you’ll learn more about in the next section. It’s that spherical shape that made Amazon Echo speakers so popular. This one is bigger at 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2in, though. It’s not really huge, though, so it won’t stick out like a sore thumb anywhere, and it should be pretty easy to find a good home for it in a larger space, like a living room.

The difference in size will be worth it once you listen to it, though. It gets more space to fit a 3.0-inch neodymium woofer and two 0.8-inch tweeters. All the smaller speakers have a single driver. This makes the sound much fuller and more dynamic. The bass is also much nicer.

Of course, you’re not getting this speaker just for a good look and audio quality. This is a smart speaker, and its highlight is that it is powered by Amazon Alexa. This means you can use voice commands to request music, random information, solve math problems, set reminders, schedule alarms, call people, control smart home devices, and much more. This one also gets all the cool extra features, such as a Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, motion detection, and eero mesh Wi-Fi functionality.

I like using motion detection to automate lights, so they turn on whenever I walk into a room. If you have a smart thermostat, you can automate the AC. The Zigbee hub can control all your smart home devices without crowding the Wi-Fi network.

Amazon Echo Dot

If the full-sized Amazon Echo is a bit much for your needs, the Amazon Echo Dot is a nice alternative. It is $12 off, and you can pick whichever color you prefer. These include Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, and Glacier White.

The Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen keeps the same spherical design, but it is smaller at 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5in. This makes it smaller, significantly more affordable, and still plenty featureful. It’s a nice option for smaller rooms, such as a kitchen, a bedroom, a dorm, or a restroom.

The 1.73-inch speaker sounds good, but don’t expect it to host any dance parties. That said, we found that the audio quality is really nice for the size.

The Echo Dot still gets the light ring at the bottom, which is really nice for notifications and knowing when it is listening to you. It is obviously still Alexa-powered, so you get all the cool digital assistant features. The good news is that it still keeps most of the extra features. It has a temperature sensor, motion detection, and eero mesh Wi-Fi capabilities. It just skips the Zigbee hub. Arguably, though, that isn’t a feature many may care much about.

Amazon Echo Pop

This deal is available from Woot!, and it is available for all colors except the Charcoal one. That said, it is this cheap because the packaging is damaged. I honestly think the discount is worth getting a beat-up box, as we usually just throw those out. The only downside is that you get a 90-day warranty instead of Amazon’s full-year manufacturer warranty. That said, you can currently get the Amazon Echo Pop for $27.99 directly from Amazon, and that gets you all the perks of buying new.

If you want a more basic smart speaker experience, the Amazon Echo Pop is the most affordable from the popular retailer. It’s also small, adorable, and very functional.

The Amazon Echo Pop measures only 3.9 x 3.3 x 3.6in. It has a 1.95-inch speaker and sounds pretty decent, but it is mainly made for less demanding audio purposes. It could be an excellent bedside smart speaker or work amazingly at an office desk.

That said, this one doesn’t get any extras, so there’s no temperature sensor, motion detection, or Zigbee hub. Like the others, though, it does get eero mesh Wi-Fi support.

Otherwise, it is just a minimized version of the other speakers. It supports Alexa, so you can take advantage of everything the digital assistant has to offer. These are some of the best Amazon Echo smart speaker deals we’ve seen in a while, so jump on them while you can! If you care more about sound quality and don’t need Alexa functionality, here is a list of the best Bluetooth speakers.