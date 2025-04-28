Save 37% on the Amazon Echo Pop (if you don't mind a damaged box)

Deals on Amazon Echo smart speakers come and go periodically, but right now, all the main speakers are at their full price. If you want to save, here’s a nice deal on the Amazon Echo Pop. It’s $24.99, but only if you are OK with getting “damaged packaging” with it. Get the Amazon Echo Pop for just $24.99 ($15 off)

This offer is available from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals website. The reason for the discount is that you’ll get a unit with “damaged packaging.” The sale is available for all color options, but the Charcoal model is out of stock. This means you can pick between Glacier White, Midnight Teal, or Lavender Bloom. There is a limit of six units per customer. Also, Woot! mentions the offer is available for 13 more days or “until sold out.”

Amazon Echo Pop Amazon Echo Pop A cheap and tiny Alexa smart speaker. A great entry or extension to the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The Echo Pop has a sleek design with a front-firing speaker that sits nicely in an office or on a bedside table. See price at Woot! Save $15.00 Damaged Packaging!

While it is nice to get a shiny box in perfect quality, I certainly wouldn’t mind saving some money instead. After all, my boxes go straight to the recycling bin right after I unbox anything. This isan excellentd deal, as we’ve only seen the speaker go down to $29.99 straight from Amazon, lately. We haven’t seen any prices lower than that since the holidays. This means this is pretty much the best deal we’ve seen in 2025!

The Amazon Echo Pop is the retailer’s most affordable and smallest smart speaker. Although it is considered a basic model, it is still an awesome addition to any smaller room or space. I would personally get it for a kitchen, bedroom, or office.

It also helps that it is a very good-looking speaker. The available colors are very balanced. You could go for the Glacier White model if you want it to better fit any space, or get more playful with the Midnight Teal or Lavender Bloom versions. Regardless, it won’t overpower any space, as it is pretty small at 3.9 x 3.3 x 3.6 inches.

Amazon

In terms of sound quality, it does well considering the size. There’s a 1.95-inch driver in there. Just don’t expect it to host a dance party, but it will sound just fine in any smaller space.

All that said, you don’t exactly get a smart speaker only for its audio capabilities. It’s everything else it can do that matters most. The Amazon Echo Pop is powered by Alexa, so it can do everything the digital assistant has to offer. It will respond to your voice commands, play music, set timers, solve math problems, give you whatever random information you ask for, schedule reminders, set alarms, control your smart home devices, and more.

Additionally, the unit can double as an eero mesh Wi-Fi extender, which is certainly a nice addition if you already use Amazon’s mesh routers.

Again, this deal won’t be around for long. We can assume Amazon doesn’t really have an unlimited about of Echo Pops with damaged packaging. Go get yours while it’s on sale!