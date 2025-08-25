Amazon Echo Pop deal: Save $12 on the cheapest Alexa speaker

Those looking for a basic smart speaker that is affordable and can take care of most smart home needs will love the Amazon Echo Pop. It is capable and cute, and its low $39.99 retail price is very welcoming. Alexa speakers are also very commonly on sale. For example, right now, you can save $12 on these! Buy the Amazon Echo Pop for just $27.99 ($12 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” You’ll get the same discount regardless of which color version you pick. These include: Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom, and Midnight Teal.

Amazon Echo Pop Amazon Echo Pop A cheap and tiny Alexa smart speaker. A great entry or extension to the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The Echo Pop has a sleek design with a front-firing speaker that sits nicely in an office or on a bedside table. See price at Amazon Save $12.00 Limited Time Deal!

We actually just recently reported on an Amazon Echo Dot deal last week. It was the only Echo speaker on sale then, and now it seems it’s the Echo Pop’s turn. It’s not a record-low price, but it’s the best one we’ve seen in about two months. Chances are we won’t see record-low prices until the holidays, so if you’re itching for a smart speaker, this is your chance to get the cheapest one for even cheaper.

The Amazon Echo Pop is the online retailer’s smallest smart speaker. It’s considered the base model, but it is still a pretty nifty little speaker for smaller spaces. I would definitely use it in a kitchen, small bedroom, or office. It helps that it actually looks really cool, all while keeping a small profile that won’t overburden any confined space.

Amazon

The Amazon Echo Pop measures just 3.9 x 3.3 x 3.6 inches. The available colors include simple hues and a couple of fun hues for those who want a bit more flair.

In terms of sound quality, it actually does better than you would expect for such a small speaker that costs so little. It has a 1.95-inch driver. Don’t expect it to host any parties, but it will sound good if you’re just chilling at home listening to songs.

Of course, you’re not really buying this for its audio capabilities. It is its functionality that makes it more enticing, as it is a smart speaker. It’s obviously powered by Alexa, so you get all you can expect from the digital assistant. You can request songs, ask for any random information, solve math problems, schedule reminders, add items to your shopping list, set alarms, use timers, and even control your smart home devices. Of course, all using only your voice!

It also has a neat feature for those who use Amazon’s own eero mesh Wi-Fi routers. The Echo Pop can actually work as an extender! It’s a nice addition, as eero mesh units usually cost more!

This is the only Amazon Echo smart speaker on sale right now, and it is the cheapest one, too. Catch this deal while you can!

Follow