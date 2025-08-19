Deal: Save 24% on the Amazon Echo Dot

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Amazon Echo speakers go on massive sales a few times a year, the hottest ones being during Prime Day and the holidays. Deals get pretty slow the rest of the year, but if you’re itching for a smart speaker right now, here’s a really nice deal. The Amazon Echo Dot is 24% right now, bringing the cost down to $37.99. Get the Amazon Echo Dot for just $37.99 ($12 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount applies to all color versions available: Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, and Glacier White.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Amazon Save $12.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Amazon Echo Dot is among the most popular smart speakers, and we can see why. It offers the perfect balance between price, size, performance, and features. At $$37.99, it’s currently slightly cheaper than the Echo Pop, Amazon’s cheapest speaker. It measures only 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches, and it happens to look great, so you’ll easily find a good home for it in any room.

In terms of sound quality, we’re looking at a 1.73-inch speaker. Don’t expect impressive sound quality, but the audio is more than decent for a small or medium space. I like to use these in bathrooms, smaller bedrooms, and kitchens, for example.

This one has a light ring all around the bottom side of the speaker, similar to the larger Amazon Echo. I like this better than the Echo Pop’s, which has a small light on top of the speaker. The Echo Dot’s light ring is much more noticeable from a distance and from any angle.

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

Of course, this is an Alexa-powered speaker, so the real highlight is all the smart home features it comes with. You can do things like ask Alexa for your favorite songs, set alarms, solve math problems, set timers, ask for any random information, and control your smart home devices, among other things.

A nice reason to upgrade to the Dot instead of sticking to the Pop is that the larger model comes with more extra features. This one has temperature and motion sensors, which you can use to automate specific actions. For example, I use the motion detection to turn lights on when I walk into a room, and I use the temperature sensor to automate my AC. The unit can also work as a Wi-Fi mesh extension if you use eero routers, but this feature is also in the Amazon Echo Pop.

Want in on the fun? Get your speaker on sale while you can. Amazon Echo Dot deals will be a bit rare, likely until the holidays come around.

Follow