Best Buy brings back Prime Day deals on Amazon Echo speakers

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Did you miss out on the hottest Amazon Prime Day deals? If you were looking to get yourself one of Amazon’s own smart speakers, today is your lucky day. You’re getting a second chance to catch the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Pop at the same price as they were on Prime Day, but instead of getting them directly from Amazon, the deals come from retailer giant Best Buy.

You can get the Amazon Echo Pop for a mere $18, saving you a whole $22. If you want the larger Amazon Echo Dot, it’s half off at $25. If you want the larger Amazon Echo smart speaker, that one is going for $55, instead of the usual $100 price point. Get the Amazon Echo Pop for $18 Get the Amazon Echo Dot for $25 Get the Amazon Echo for $55

These deals are available only at Best Buy. There is no mention of it being part of a specific campaign, and we’re not sure how long the deals will last. These discounts are available for all color versions of each speaker.

Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop Amazon Echo Pop A cheap and tiny Alexa smart speaker. A great entry or extension to the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The Echo Pop has a sleek design with a front-firing speaker that sits nicely in an office or on a bedside table. See price at Best Buy Save $22.00

The Amazon Echo Pop is the smallest smart speaker coming from the online retailer. It is also super cute, though, and at $18 bucks, you really can’t go wrong with it. You’ll get a 1.95-inch speaker that will sound nice enough to play your tunes while chilling in a room or a small space. Of course, it also comes with everything Alexa has to offer. You can ask it for information like the weather, or random facts. Other capabilities include controlling your smart home products, set reminders, start timers, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Best Buy Save $25.00

The Amazon Echo Dot is for those who want a slightly more advanced experience. It comes with a smaller 1.73-inch speaker, but it sounds pretty good, and the difference is hard to distinguish. You get other benefits, though. For example, this one comes with a motion detector, which you can use to program skills like turning on a light whenever you walk into a room. There’s also a temperature sensor built in, just in case you want to automate your smart thermostat, or simply ask for what the temperature is.

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Amazon Echo A spherical smart speaker for everyone's home. The Amazon Echo (4th Generation) features a fresh new look and improved audio quality. If you're heavily invested in all things smart home, Alexa is a great virtual assistant to have around. See price at Best Buy Save $45.00

The Amazon Echo is larger, and it’s for those who want a much more full experience. For starters, the sound is upgraded to a 3-inch neodymium woofer and two 0.8-inch tweeters. This one also comes with a 3.5mm jack, which works as a line in and out. You’ll get all the bells and whistles, including the motion and temperature sensors.

Some Echo Show devices are discounted, too! If you want to add a screen to the equation, Best Buy also offers some Echo Show smart displays at a discount. Here they are: Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50 ($40 off)

Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $85 ($65 off) We’re not sure how long these deals will last, or when we will get to see these prices again. We don’t expect similar offers to come again until Black Friday times, so you should act soon if you want to have your speakers before Thanksgiving dinner.

You might like

Comments