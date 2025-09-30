Both the Amazon Echo Dot and Pop are $15 off!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re looking to add a smart speaker to your house (or multiple), nothing quite beats the value that Amazon’s Echo speakers offer. Especially if you can get them on sale! Right now, the most affordable ones are even cheaper than usual. You can get the Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Pop for just $34.99 or $24.99, respectively. Buy the Amazon Echo Dot for just $34.99 ($15 off) Buy the Amazon Echo Pop for just $24.99 ($15 off)

These offers are available directly from Amazon as “limited time deals.” Both discounts are automatic; you don’t need an Amazon Prime subscription.

Amazon Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot is among the most popular smart speakers, and I can definitely see why. It falls right in the middle of the equation, striking a really nice balance between quality and price. And at today’s discounted price, it is an especially nice offer.

It also helps that it is pretty nicely sized, making it easy to place anywhere without it becoming an eyesore. While I happen to believe it looks pretty cool, I can understand that it doesn’t always match a home’s decor. It’s nice that it only measures 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches.

And while small, it sounds pretty decent, thanks to the 1.73-inch driver inside. Just don’t expect impressive sound quality, but the audio is more than decent for a small or medium-sized space. It would be perfect for a smaller bedroom, kitchen, or bathroom.

This one has a light ring all along the bottom, which is nice for noticing notifications from anywhere in the room. It also happens to look pretty futuristic and fun!

Of course, it’s Alexa-powered, which is the real star of the show here. This will make it a breeze to use voice commands to request your favorite tunes, set alarms, solve math problems, ask for random information, start timers, and more. Of course, this includes controlling smart home devices!

Another great thing about the Amazon Echo Dot is that it comes with most of the special features usually exclusive to the higher-end models. These include temperature and motion sensors. I use these to automate my smart AC and smart lights. For example, I can automate the AC to turn on when the room temperature reaches 75 degrees. Using the motion sensor, I can make the lights turn on when I walk into a room. It also doubles as an eero mesh router, if you use those systems.

Amazon Echo Pop

Maybe you don't need all those bells and whistles, and would prefer saving a bit more cash. At just $24.99, the Amazon Echo Pop is a great alternative.

Maybe you don’t need all those bells and whistles, and would prefer saving a bit more cash. At just $24.99, the Amazon Echo Pop is a great alternative.

This one is even smaller at 3.9 x 3.3 x 3.6 inches. It’s Amazon’s smallest speaker, as well as the most affordable. It’s still pretty awesome, though.

The 1.95-inch speaker does a pretty nice job, but it is mainly meant for a smaller space. While you can definitely enjoy your music with it, that isn’t its main focus. Instead, it’s for those who want all the conveniences Alexa offers, but at a lower price and smaller form factor.

Of course, it gets full Alexa support, so you can do everything the digital assistant offers. This is a more entry-level speaker, though, so it has no temperature or motion sensors. It still works as an eero mesh extender, though, which is pretty nice to see. These deals are the best we’ve seen in some months, so you should take advantage of them while you can. We know Amazon’s Big Deal Days event is coming, but those sales require an Amazon Prime subscription. Right now, anyone can take advantage of these deals.

