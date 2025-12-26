Amazon's newest smart speakers are $20-$30 off!

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Are you looking for a new Alexa smart speaker? The hottest ones are the newer Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio. Both are on sale, featuring savings of $20-$30, so it’s the perfect time to upgrade! Buy the Amazon Echo Dot Max for $79.99 ($20 off) Buy the Amazon Echo Studio 2025 for $189.99 ($30 off)

These offers are available directly from Amazon, and the discounts apply to all color versions available.

Amazon Echo Dot Max

While a $20 discount may not seem impressive, it is still the lowest price we’ve seen for the Amazon Echo Dot Max. There’s also the fact that it was only released in late October, so it’s only about two months old. Such new products aren’t usually discounted so soon.

This is technically an improved Echo Dot, as the name would suggest. It is slightly larger, but still easy to tuck away in any corner of your home at 4.27 x 4.27 x 3.9 inches. That extra space accommodates a 0.8-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch woofer, resulting in improved sound quality. The speaker is designed to fill a medium-sized space with sound, such as a living room.

Not only that, but the speaker can automatically adapt to the room, further improving sound quality based on its location and surroundings. The four microphones will also enhance voice command recognition.

Of course, it has Alexa support. You can use voice commands to request music, set alarms, start timers, control smart home devices, ask for random information, and more. Another great advantage of these newer speakers is that you’ll also get Alexa Plus support, which is nice if you’re a fan of AI.

Amazon Echo Studio (2025)

The Amazon Echo Dot Max is a nice option, but if you’re looking for premium sound, the Amazon Echo Studio is your best bet, at least if you want to stick with Amazon’s own speakers.

This 2025 Echo Studio is made to fill “large communal spaces” with sound. It has a large 3.75-inch high-excursion woofer and three full-range drivers. It packs a punch!

Added features include distortion reduction, lossless high definition, automatic room adaptation, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos support. It also has four microphones and Alexa Plus capabilities.

It’s definitely larger, as you can see in the image at the top of this post. It measures 6.1 x 5.6 x 5.8 inches. It’s totally worth the extra space, though. It is also better designed this time around, thanks to that spherical design. These deals have been around for a while now, so you may want to take advantage of them before they expire. That could happen anytime, now that the discounts are starting to end.

