The new Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio on sale!

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Amazon’s latest smart speakers were just launched in late October, less than a month ago. Brand-new products usually take a while to go on sale, but Amazon finally caved in with its Black Friday sales. Both are available at a discounted rate for the first time! Buy the Amazon Echo Dot Max for $89.99 ($10 off) Buy the Amazon Echo Studio 2025 for $189.99 ($30 off)

These offers are both available directly from Amazon. They are Black Friday deals, and the discounts apply to all color versions.

Amazon Echo Dot Max

We wouldn’t usually make a fuss about a $10 discount, but this is the first sale on the Amazon Echo Dot Max. If you were already thinking of getting one, it’s nice to pay $10 bucks less and go get yourself a coffee or something with the savings.

This is pretty much an improved Echo Dot, as the name would entail. It is slightly larger, measuring 4.27 x 4.27 x 3.9 inches. That said, you will enjoy improved sound. The 0.8-inch tweeter and 3.5-inch woofer will offer enough volume to fill a living room, and you’ll get much better bass and sound quality.

The unit can adapt to the room, improving the sound based on its location and surroundings. It also has four microphones for improved voice command and audio recognition.

Of course, the highlight in these smart speakers is Alexa support. You can obviously make voice commands to play music, set alarms, start timers, control smart home devices, and more. This one also comes with Alexa Plus support out of the box, which is a nice addition for AI enthusiasts.

Amazon Echo Studio 2025

If you really want the best audio quality Amazon has to offer, its Studio series is the one to go with. The all-new Amazon Echo Studio from 2025 doesn’t fall behind. This is an impressive speaker meant to fill “large communal spaces” with sound. It features a large 3.75-inch high-excursion woofer, as well as three full-range drivers.

Other features include distortion reduction, lossless high definition, automatic room adaptation, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos support, and more. Of course, you also get four microphones and Alexa Plus support. Not to mention, you get all the normal Alexa features that come with these smart speakers.

It is significantly larger, at 6.1 x 5.6 x 5.8 inches. You’ll have to make a bit of room for it. If you don’t mind, you’re getting the best Amazon smart speaker around, though. It also looks much better now that it has adopted Amazon’s spherical design language. While these discounts aren’t huge, they are new products released within the last month. We wouldn’t expect sales at all yet! Get yours before the price returns to normal.

Follow