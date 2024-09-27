Save 30% on the coolest Echo Dot bundle, which comes with a Jack Skellington Shell

This has to be the coolest Amazon Echo Dot accessory I have seen. It’s Jack Skellington! Halloween is right around the corner, so the release is also very fitting, and the good news is you can save 30% if you bundle the 5th-generation Amazon Echo Dot with the Jack Skellington Shell. This means you can get the Alexa speaker and shell for just $63. Buying them separately would cost you $90. Get an Amazon Echo Dot and Jack Skellington Shell for just $63

This deal is available straight from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” Additionally, the Jack Skellington Shell is a limited edition product, which means it will eventually become unavailable. We’re linking to the bundle with the Glacier White Echo Dot because it fits the shell’s color better, but you can also opt for the Charcoal and Deep Sea Blue color versions, if you prefer.

Amazon Echo Dot + Limited Edition Disney Jack Skellington Shell Amazon Echo Dot + Limited Edition Disney Jack Skellington Shell Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Amazon Save $27.00 Limited Time Deal!

This bundle comes with the 5th-generation Amazon Echo Dot, which is a great little smart speaker. While not as tiny as the Echo Pop, it is still pretty small at just 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches. It has a 1.73-inch speaker that is loud enough for a room, or to use in the kitchen.

It still comes with most of the features Echo speakers has to offer, including motion detection, a temperature sensor, and it can even work as an eero mesh extender. Of course, you’ll also get all the Alexa features you know and love, including the ability to play music, ask for information like the weather, control your smart home products, and much more.

The Jack Skellington Shell doesn’t do much, other than look super awesome. It has holes up top for the sound to travel efficiently, as well as an opening so you can access the buttons. One really cool touch is that the mouth allows light to travel, so the Pumpkin King’s smile will light up whenever the Echo Dot ring light turns on.

By the way, this bundle comes with the 5th-generation Echo Dot, but the shell also fits the 4th-generation Echo Dot. If you already have one of those, you can buy the Jack Skellington Shell separately for $40.

Sign up for this deal while you can! Remember, this is a limited time deal, and the shell itself is a limited edition product. Who knows how long it will stick around.

