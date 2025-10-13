Get your Jack Skellington and Sally Amazon Echo Dots before Halloween!

To many of us, Halloween is the funnest holiday, and I know many of my friends are already preparing for the festivities. If you need the coolest tech decoration, I believe these Amazon Echo Dot bundles with the Jack Skellington and Sally shells are great contenders, and they are on sale! Buy two Amazon Echo Dots with the Jack Skellington and Sally shells for just $129.96 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” By the way, you don’t need to buy both. You can pick either the Jack Skellington or Sally ones individually for $64.98 each.

These are more cute than spooky, but they are fantastic, nonetheless. I can see them as the perfect Halloween companions, or an excellent set of smart speakers year-round. And maybe you were already thinking of getting some smart speakers, so this is a good chance to get some that truly stand out.

Essentially, this bundle comes with two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers and a shell for each, featuring Jack Skellington and Sally.

Of course, the main device is the 5th-gen Echo Dot, which is a pretty nice smart speaker in itself. We love the smaller 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5in size, which is small enough to fit in any corner of the home. And while on the smaller side, it is pretty capable for the price. You’ll get a 1.73-inch that is perfect for small-to-mid-sized spaces, such as bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, or smaller living rooms.

With this bundle, you’re getting two speakers, which is nice because they can be synced to play your spookiest tunes in tandem. The light ring goes all around the bottom, which is nice because you can view notifications from anywhere in the room. That’s without the shell, though. These play with the mouth area to let the light show through the lips in a classic Jack-O’-Lantern style.

As one would expect, the Amazon Echo Dot gets full Alexa support. This allows you to do everything Alexa is capable of, from setting timers and alarms to requesting weather information, asking random questions, or even controlling your smart home devices. Additionally, it gets most of the extra capabilities Amazon includes in higher-end speakers, such as motion and temperature sensors and eero mesh Wi-Fi extender capabilities.

Halloween is right around the corner. If you want these in time, try to get them sooner rather than later. Sometimes these special edition products get backed up right before whichever holiday they are linked to!

