Echo Dots with Jack Skellington and Sally shell bundle drops to record-low price!

Halloween is just around the corner, but you’re still in time to get your decorations. Right now is the time to pull the trigger if you’ve been thinking of snagging Amazon’s bundle with two Echo Dots and both the Jack Skellington and Sally Shells. The bundle was already on sale, but it has dropped $5 more, bringing the cost down to just $124.99. Buy two Amazon Echo Dots with the Jack Skellington and Sally shells for just $124.99 ($54.97 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” Aside from two Echo Dot smart speakers, this one includes both the Jack Skellington shells. You can get a single speaker and shell for $62.98 if you prefer.

You still have plenty of time for these to get to your home before Halloween! They are, by far, my favorite smart speakers for the spookiest of holidays, and they will definitely become the main conversation topics during your upcoming festivities. I mean, I would just use them all year round! That’s up to you, though! The shells can be easily removed.

Regardless, you’re getting two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers. These are the same you already know and love. This is the 5th-generation one, which is pretty small at 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5in. This means it can live in any corner without taking up much space.

Don’t let its smaller size fool you, though. It has a 1.73-inch driver that can fill a small to mid-sized room nicely. And since this bundle comes with two speakers, you can even sync them to play your spookiest tunes in tandem.

Of course, these aren’t just for listening to music. These are Alexa-powered smart speakers, so you can do a bunch of things with them. Of course, you can request any random details, set timers, schedule alarms, check the weather, and even control your smart home devices, among many other things. They will come with a light ring, which the shells play with to let the light emit from the mouth opening. Think of an actual Jack O’-Lantern!

It also gets most of the extra features, including a temperature sensor, motion detection, and even eero mesh Wi-Fi0 extender capabilities.

Again, Halloween is right around the corner, so try to get this before it’s too late to get it by the end of the month. Also, it’s nice that the deal got even sweeter with an extra $5 discount, so catch your bundle while it’s at a record-low price!

