Deal frenzy: All Amazon Echo speakers are on sale (Last day!)

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

All of these smart speaker offers are available directly from Amazon as part of the Big Spring Sale. This event ends tonight at 11:59 PM PDT. The discounts apply to all color versions.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

You’ve probably seen the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) before. It launched back in 2022, so it has lived in many homes for years. While older, there is nothing wrong with this Echo Dot. I know plenty of people who still use and love it, and if you can get it for just $39.99, that is a win by our book.

That said, it’s best to keep your expectations in check. This is a smaller speaker meant for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms, small offices, or maybe a kitchen. Not that you can’t use it in larger rooms, but the volume definitely won’t be as filling. It has a single 1.73-inch front-firing speaker and three microphones. It produces good sound, but nothing spectacular, so don’t expect to host parties with it.

The good news is that it is the smallest of the bunch, measuring only 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5in. This means it will comfortably fit in any space. It also looks more minimalist, which will help it blend in seamlessly with the decor.

Just like all other Amazon Echo speakers, it gets direct access to Alexa. This means you can use it to request your favorite songs, set timers, schedule alarms, call people, control smart home devices, and much more.

Amazon Echo Dot Max

We know that a $15 discount doesn’t seem like a big deal, but this is a record-low price. This smart speaker has never seen a lower price before.

The Amazon Echo Dot Max is essentially an improved Echo Dot, as the name would entail. It comes with all sorts of improvements and touts the line’s new design language. It is larger at 4.27 x 4.27 x 3.9 inches, but the bigger size is worth it.

You’ll enjoy much better sound that can actually fill living rooms and communal spaces. This is thanks to the 0.8-inch tweeter and 3.5-inch woofer. It sounds clearer, has deeper bass, and increases volume capacity.

It also gets a really cool new feature that allows it to adapt its audio to any room based on its location and surroundings. Additionally, it gets four microphones for improved voice recognition.

Aside from the basic Alexa support, this one gets access to the AI-powered Amazon Alexa Plus.

Amazon Echo Studio

If you want to go all out, the Amazon Echo Studio is the best smart speaker the company has to offer. It’s for those who really care about audio quality. It’s designed to fill “large communal spaces” with outstanding sound.

This one features a 3.75-inch high-excursion woofer and three full-range drivers. Not only that, it also offers sound-improving features such as distortion reduction, lossless high-definition audio, automatic room adaptation, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos support, and more. Of course, it also gets four microphones and Alexa Plus support.

Of course, all of these awesome capabilities come at a cost. It has a larger body, measuring 6.1 x 5.6 x 5.8 inches. You’ll have to make more room for it, but it is totally worth it. Want in on these deals? Remember, these are Big Spring Deals, and the sale is scheduled to end tonight. Make up your mind soon!

Follow