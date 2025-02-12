Deal: The Amazon Echo is 35% off, but only in Twilight Blue

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We’ve gotten a bit too spoiled by Amazon. Their deals can be too good, and they come relatively often. Now, there’s no way I am paying the full $99.99 retail price for an Amazon Echo. If you’re like me, right now is the time to get one, as it’s discounted down to $64.99 if you’re OK with rocking the Twilight Blue color version. Get the Amazon Echo 4th Generation for just $64.99 ($35 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal.” As already mentioned, only the Twilight Blue model is discounted. The Charcoal and Glacier White versions are available for the full $99.99 price.

The Amazon Echo 4th Generation is my favorite Echo speaker. Sure, the Amazon Echo Studio is better, but it is also significantly more expensive at $199.99, and it is almost never on sale. The value per buck is just not there, but the Amazon Echo strikes a perfect balance between price and quality, especially when discounted!

The Amazon Echo is pretty outstanding for the money. It has a good sound quality, and the bass levels are pretty decent, considering the 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2in size. This translates to a pleasant listening experience you’ll have a hard time finding in any other similarly-priced competitor.

Of course, the design also matters, and I happen to like the Echo look. In fact, this Twilight Blue model happens to be my favorite one, so it’s nice to see it exclusively discounted.

This is a smart speaker, so it can do much more than look nice and play music. The unit is powered by Amazon Alexa, so it will also be a great smart home companion. You can ask it for any random information, request weather updates, set alarms, start timers, program reminders, control your smart home devices, and much more. It even has a Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, and motion detection.

I personally use motion detection to turn the lights on when I enter a room. The temperature sensor can help you automate your smart thermostat. Additionally, the Zigbee hub can control all your smart home devices directly, without crowding your Wi-Fi network.

Again, the Amazon Echo in Twilight Blue is the only color version on sale right now. If you want an Amazon Echo 4th Generation on sale, it will have to be this one. Go catch this deal before it bounces back up!

Extra deals: The Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Pop are also discounted

If you prefer a smaller and simpler smart speaker, the Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Pop are also on sale. Both are $10 off, so you can get the Echo Dot for $39.99 or the Echo Pop for $29.99. In these cases, you can get the discounts regardless of which available color you pick.

These are smaller, so the sound quality suffers a bit. That said, they are still pleasant to listen to as long as you’re not trying to fill a large room with sound. They have smaller speakers; the Pop comes with a 1.95-inch driver, while the Dot has a 1.73-inch one.

These will also lack the Zigbee hub. The Echo Pop also skips out on the motion detection and temperature sensor. You’ll still get full access to Alexa, though, making these great options for more casual users.

