The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) have never been this cheap

Those looking to save need to take a look at this deal. There are plenty of great earbuds out there, and we actually have a list of the best wireless earbuds, but none of them are even close to this price. The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are only $35 right now, which is equivalent to a massive 71% discount. This is also a record-low price for these earbuds. Get the 2nd-generation Amazon Echo Buds for a mere $35

This offer is available directly from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This is an early deal for the Prime Big Deal Days event, which takes place on October 8-9. The trick here is that this event is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, while today’s early deal is available to everyone.

Also, we’re focusing on the model with wired charging, but the wireless charging version is also on discount, for $45. If you want to save even more, the budget version of the Amazon Echo Buds (2023) is even cheaper at $25, but while it’s newer, we believe the 2nd-gen model is better.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Better than ever for dedicated Alexa users. The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) is a very solid set of true wireless earbuds with ANC and Alexa integration. See price at Amazon Save $85.00 Limited Time Deal!

Let’s start by telling you the obvious: these earbuds are not impressive. Audio quality isn’t great, and battery life is a bit lacking at four hours and 42 minutes, based on our testing. While we certainly wouldn’t recommend these at the full $120 price point, at just $35, they are looking like a pretty sweet deal.

We found these pretty comfortable and featureful. They have an IPX4 rating, which is very rare at lower price ranges. It’s also surprising to see $35 earbuds with Bluetooth Multipoint support and ANC, both features you can find on the 2021 Amazon Echo Buds. They also grant direct access to Amazon Alexa, which can be very convenient, and likely the most important feature here. This means you can ask Alexa any questions, control your smart home, request songs, and more.

Go ahead and buy these sooner rather than later. This is a record-low price for the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen), and we’re not sure when the offer will expire.

Are you not convinced by the Amazon Echo Buds? Our sister site, Sound Guys, has a list of the best wireless earbuds under $100. You’re sure to find some nice alternatives, even if they cost a bit more.

