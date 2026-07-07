Amazon cuts $171 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite in return to all-time low

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is built for people who want a big-screen Android tablet without jumping to premium prices, and there’s a strong Amazon deal on it right now. This model gives you a 10.9-inch display, the Exynos 1380 chip, an 8,000mAh battery, and Android 15, which makes it a solid fit for streaming, web browsing, note-taking, and light work.

One of the big draws here is that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite supports the S Pen and works with Samsung keyboard covers. That gives it more room to grow than a basic media tablet, especially if you want to write notes, sketch, or type on a larger screen. This deal is for the 256GB version, and the discounted price applies to the gray colorway. Amazon shoppers also rate it highly, with a 4.6 out of 5 score.

As for the deal itself, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite down to $319. That’s $171 off the $489.99 recommended retail price, a 35% discount. It’s also a return to the Prime Day price, which is an all-time low.

For anyone looking at Samsung’s more affordable tablet range, this one stands out by combining a large display, a useful battery life, pen support, and roomy storage in a package that stays well below flagship tablet pricing. With this discount live at Amazon, now is a good time to grab it.

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