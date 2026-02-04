Amazon users now have three ways to access Alexa Plus — but they don't have to

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon has made Alexa Plus available for everyone in the US.

Unlimited access to the AI-enhanced assistant will cost $19.99 per month.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access for free, while non-Prime members can use Alexa Plus Chat for free on Alexa.com and in the Alexa app.

Amazon first announced the AI-powered version of its voice assistant back in February 2025. Since then, the e-commerce giant has expanded early access to Alexa Plus to more and more users. The company even began automatically upgrading the software for free for Prime members in mid-January. It’s been a year since the initial announcement and Amazon is now ready to make Alexa Plus available to everyone in the US.

Amazon has announced that Alexa Plus is leaving early access and is now generally available to US users. The corporation is now offering three ways to access the enhanced Alexa: Alexa Plus with Prime: If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll have free and unlimited access to the assistant and all of its capabilities.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll have free and unlimited access to the assistant and all of its capabilities. Alexa Plus Chat: This option allows non-Prime members to use the new free chat experience on Alexa’s new website or through the Alexa app. However, the company notes that free access to this experience will be limited based on use.

This option allows non-Prime members to use the new free chat experience on Alexa’s new website or through the Alexa app. However, the company notes that free access to this experience will be limited based on use. Alexa Plus paid: Non-Prime members can also choose to pay $19.99 per month for unlimited access to Alexa Plus and its entire feature set.

If you’re interested in giving Alexa Plus a try, Prime members can simply say, “Alexa, upgrade to Alexa Plus.” You can also activate it by logging on to your Amazon account on Alexa.com. There’s also the option to head over to Amazon.com/AlexaPlus, where there will be a button you can click to get Alexa Plus.

