Amazon launches Alexa Plus website to bring the assistant to your browser

This website enables Alexa Plus early access customers to access the AI assistant directly in their browser.

All previous chats, preferences, and personalization will carry over to whatever device you’re using.

Nine months ago, Amazon launched the souped-up version of its AI assistant, Alexa Plus. Although the company has since integrated Alexa Plus across its various smart home devices, there’s one place it has been missing. Amazon is now filling that void with the launch of a new website.

Today, Amazon announced that it’s expanding the rollout of Alexa Plus by introducing Alexa.com. Similar to Gemini.Google.com, Alexa.com brings the company’s AI assistant right to your browser. Available starting today, Alexa Plus early access customers can visit the new website to get answers to questions, create content, make reservations, and so on.

With Alexa Plus now on the web, you can access the AI assistant from an even wider variety of devices. According to the e-commerce giant, “all previous chats, preferences, and personalization seamlessly [carry] over.” That means you won’t have to individually adjust your settings between devices.

In addition to the typical generative AI features, you’ll also be able to use this website to control your smart home devices. Amazon says you’ll be able to “instantly switch from chatting to checking who’s at the front door, turning on the lights, adjusting your thermostat, unlocking the door for a family member, or checking your security cameras.” On top of that, the website includes a sidebar that is designed to provide quick access to your favorite Alexa features.

As mentioned earlier, this new interaction model is only available to early access users for now. To start, you’ll need to log in to your Amazon account.

