Alexa’s latest AI blunder could have sent someone to the hospital

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Alexa’s mold-cleaning advice raised safety concerns after a Reddit user reported the assistant suggested using vinegar, bleach, baking soda, and dish soap together.

Mixing bleach and vinegar is dangerous. The combination releases chlorine gas, which can irritate the eyes and lungs and cause serious breathing problems.

Smart assistants are supposed to make everyday tasks easier. But a recent Alexa response shows how quickly that promise can go sideways, especially when AI starts handing out cleaning advice.

A Reddit user recently asked Amazon’s Alexa how to remove black mold from the rubber gasket of a front-load washing machine. Instead of a simple answer, Alexa gave a list that quickly raised concerns: “Clean black mold off your front load washer gasket with white vinegar, chlorine bleach, baking soda, and dish soap,” (via TechIssuesToday).

At first, this might sound harmless. The issue is with the wording. The response listed several chemicals together using the word “and,” which could make someone think they should mix them. That’s where it becomes risky.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Mixing bleach and vinegar is a well-known cleaning mistake, and for good reason. When these two substances are combined, they release chlorine gas, a toxic chemical that can irritate the eyes, throat, and lungs. At higher levels, it can cause breathing problems or worse. Even small amounts of chlorine gas can cause coughing, burning eyes, and chest tightness. In more serious cases, exposure can lead to fluid in the lungs or respiratory failure, according to Healthline.

This is why health authorities, such as the Washington State Department of Health, and chemical experts are clear: never mix bleach with other household cleaners, especially acidic ones like vinegar.

The Reddit thread suggests the mistake probably happened because of how AI summarizes online content. Alexa reportedly cited a cleaning site as its source, where vinegar, baking soda, soap, and bleach were listed as separate options for removing mold.

But when the AI shortened that list into one sentence, it used “and” instead of “or,” making it sound like a recipe for mixing everything together.

If this situation sounds familiar, it’s because it has happened before. AI assistants have often given questionable or risky advice. For example, Google’s Gemini once made headlines for suggesting people put glue on pizza to help cheese stick.

Voice assistants have made mistakes before. In one widely reported case, Alexa told a child to touch a coin to exposed phone charger prongs, a potentially dangerous “challenge” found online.

Amazon has not publicly commented on the specific Reddit case yet, and it is unclear whether Alexa’s response has been fixed. Still, this incident is another reminder that generative AI can be unreliable, especially when safety is involved.

Android Authority has contacted Amazon for a statement and will update this article if the company responds.

Follow